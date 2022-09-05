Plans unveiled to DEMOLISH busy Northampton petrol station as part of 'much-needed' refurbishment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been unveiled to demolish a busy petrol station in Northampton and build a “much-needed” new one.

Shell UK Oil Products Limited has submitted proposals to West Northamptonshire Council for its filling station on the A45 in Collingtree to undergoa refurbishment.

The proposals would see the demolition of the site's existing sales building, HGV forecourt and car wash and the erection of a new sales building and HGV forecourt, with changes to the egress, a new compound and associated works.

Plans have been submitted to demolish and redevelop the Shell petrol station on the A45 in Collingtree

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to plans, the new sales building will be single storey and modern in appearance, utilising lightweight materials to create a “clean and crisp appearance”.

As well as providing a retail sales area, the sales building will also provide customer toilet facilities and paying facilities for the fuel as well as an ATM, according to plans.

A Shell UK spokesman said: "The revised proposal will bring the petrol filling station up to expected standards to meet the needs of the operator and motorists.

"The proposal will bring a wide range of economic benefits. Furthermore, the proposals will secure the longevity of the site as a petrol filling station, thereby continuing to provide a local service to local residents and motorists on the A45.

"Overall, the continued use of this petrol filling station site with further upgrades should be embraced as it will improve local services available within the area and makes the best used of an existing developed site. The proposals will buck the general trend in the decline of petrol filling stations countrywide."

The spokesman added that the proposal will provide a “valuable source of jobs, retaining the existing jobs on site and potentially creating further job opportunities”.

Shell UK has recently demolished its petrol station on the A4500 near Harpole as part of similar refurbishment plans. The new garage is expected to open at the end of October.