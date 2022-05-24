Watch as busy petrol station near Northampton is DEMOLISHED by construction workers

A petrol station near Northampton has been DEMOLISHED as part of refurbishment works.
On Tuesday afternoon (May 24), the Shell garage on the A4500 between Harpole and Kislingbury was ripped down by construction workers.
The garage, which closed on Monday, May 16, will remain shut for six months while construction work is ongoing.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved plans back in November 2021, which will see the demolition and replacement of the shop, forecourt, canopy and removal of underground tanks.
There will also be an increase of shop area, reconfiguration of the car park layout, reconfiguration of the fuel pumps, amendments to the forecourt canopy, addition of two cycle parking spaces, addition of tree planting, addition of a cash machine and the addition of a new path to the east of the site, according to planning papers.