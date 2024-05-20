Plans unveiled to convert former sex toy and lingerie retailer in Northampton town centre into 24/7 mini casino

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been unveiled to convert a former sex toy and lingerie retailer in Northampton town centre into a 24/7 mini casino.

Proposals have been submitted to bring the former Ann Summers store in Abington Street back to life.

Ann Summers had been a staple in the town’s main high street for years selling raunchy lingerie, sex toys and much more to customers.

However, the major brand closed down and relocated to the second floor of the Grosvenor Centre in July 2023, with the unit sitting empty ever since.

Merkur Slots has submitted plans to open a new mini casino at the former Ann Summers in Abington Street

Now, major gambling firm Merkur Slots has submitted plans to reopen the vacant unit as an open-all-hours gambling shop, with free coffee for punters, according to plans.

A Merkur Slots spokesman said: “The principle of the proposed change of use is entirely acceptable and the proposals will protect and enhance the vitality and viability of this part of the town centre. The proposal involves the bringing back of a longstanding vacant unit into beneficial/commercial use, which will trigger several economic benefits, and will allow an established operator within this part of the town centre to relocate and continue contributing to the centre.

"Given the nature of the proposal and the commercial context of the site, 24-hour opening is considered acceptable in this location.”

Merkur recently told the MK Citizen, our sister title, that it was currently implementing a nationwide programme that will see it invest over £5 million on UK high streets over the next 12 months to open new venues, support local economies and create new jobs.

Merkur currently has a casino in Abington Street, just a few doors down from the proposed site. The firm says venues such as these ‘serve as places for individuals to enjoy their favourite pastimes, including playing bingo and spending spare change’.

According to Merkur, the machines at the proposed site would offer low stakes of between 10p and £2 and that a significant portion of the firm’s sites feature bingo machines and tablets. The applicant stressed that it has never had ‘Fixed Odds Betting Terminals’, dubbed the ‘crack cocaine’ of gambling by critics.

In terms of noise and anti-social behaviour concerns, Merkur says it has never had its operational license despite having 220 ‘adult gaming centres’ across the UK.

On mini casinos in town, Labour councillor Danielle Stone (Castle ward) previously said: “We already have too many casinos, betting shops, pawn shops, loan sharks in the town all chasing the money of disadvantaged households. It's like a tax on the poor.”