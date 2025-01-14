Plans unveiled to build 650 new homes on land the size of 65 football pitches on edge of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to build 650 new homes on land the size of 65 football pitches on the edge of Northampton.

The proposals, put forward by Homes England, are for a new housing estate called Wymersley Green, located next to Great Houghton and adjacent to Brackmills Country Park.

The site covers about 46 hectares of land, which is mostly used for growing crops, according to plans.

The types of homes proposed include detached, attached, terraced houses, and flats, with a mix of sizes ranging from one-bed to five-bed units. The development will also include ‘affordable’ housing. It will connect with the Hampton Green development, part of the neighbouring South of Brackmills Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), which lies directly to the west of the site, and will eventually encompass 1,300 homes.

An artist's impression of the proposed Wymersley Green development, which includes 650 new homes, green spaces, and community facilities.

A spokesperson for Homes England said: “Wymersley Green will be a sustainable community with a range of new homes for all stages of life and local need. Homes will have high environmental standards and high-quality design that reflects the character of the nearby villages of Great Houghton, Wootton, and Hardingstone.”

They added: “Wymersley Green is a place that maintains the integrity and village feel of Great Houghton by providing high-quality, accessible greenspace between new and existing homes. It will also include opportunities for children’s play and young people’s recreation, complementing existing facilities.”

The plans also include space for potential shops and community facilities as part of a new neighbourhood centre. Additionally, there will be green spaces, including parks, natural areas for walking, open spaces, allotments, playgrounds, and a Multi-Use Games Area. The development will also include the necessary roads, paths, and utilities to support the new homes.

The proposed development area is located in Flood Zone I, which is considered a low-risk flood zone, with a less than 1 in 1,000 chance of flooding, according to plans.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is expected to make a decision on the planning application by April 3.