Plans unveiled to build 285 homes on land the size of 20 football pitches on edge of Northampton

Plans have been unveiled to build another 285 homes on land the size of 20 football pitches on the edge of Northampton.

Gallagher Developments Ltd and Barratt Development have submitted a planning application for a new residential development called Wootton Valley, located just off Newport Pagnell Road.

The proposal includes up to 285 homes, 35 per cent of which will be affordable units, and a range of community amenities across 14.5 hectares of land — roughly the size of 20 football pitches.

A mixed-use local centre, offering around 1,900 square metres of space, could house services such as a convenience store, food store, gym, restaurant, healthcare facilities, and a coffee shop, according to plans.

Here's the illustrative masterplan of the proposed Wootton Valley development, just off the Newport Pagnell Road, which proposes up to 285 homes and a mixed-use local centre.

The development will also feature significant open space, including a children’s play area, allotments, and ‘green corridors’ integrated into the residential areas.

A new roundabout junction on Newport Pagnell Road will provide access to the site, according to plans, along with upgraded footpaths and cycleways connecting to nearby schools, leisure facilities, and the wider area.

The development will also improve connectivity by upgrading pedestrian links to Caroline Chisholm School and other nearby facilities, while also creating footpath connections to the surrounding countryside, according to plans.

The site is adjacent to existing residential developments like the Morris Homes St George’s Field estate and the 525-home Hampton Green estate, and next to the allocated South of Brackmills Strategic Urban Extension, which will eventually encompass 1,300 homes.

The applicant said: "The site is not typically rural in nature and, due to the surrounding development, has the characteristics of an ‘urban fringe’ and would not appear out of keeping with the built form it adjoins."

The applicant added: "Overall, the proposals comprise sustainable development that will provide benefits to the local and wider community. There are no material planning reasons that significantly or demonstrably outweigh the many benefits of the scheme. The proposal does not result in any significant effects and would provide net gain in the form of open space, affordable and market housing, education contribution and ecological improvements."

The planning application is currently under review by West Northamptonshire Council, with a target decision date of 31 May.