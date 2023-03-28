Plans to demolish and transform 'abandoned' Tesco supermarket in Northampton town centre set for approval

Plans to part-demolish and transform an ‘abandoned’ Tesco supermarket in Northampton town centre have been recommended for approval.

Proposals to revitalise the vacant Tesco store in Abington Street are set to be approved at a West Northants Council (WNC) planning committee meeting next week (Tuesday, April 4).

The plans would see the former supermarket converted into three retail units on the ground floor, the construction of a mansard room and a part demolition and extension at the rear to provide a total of 30 flats.

In a report, a WNC planning officer explained why the plans have been recommended for approval.

The officer said: “The development of the site for housing would contribute, albeit on a small scale, towards the council’s housing supply with associated social and economic benefits and this therefore weighs in favour of the proposal.

"Overall, officers consider the retention of the ground floor for retail purposes and conversion and extension of the upper floors to provide 30 residential acceptable and the principle of providing residential units is accepted.”

According to planning papers, the flats will be separated into two blocks, one accessed by Abington Street and the other by The Ridings.

The proposed Abington Street building will be an additional three-storey block of 13 flats with a mansard roof on top of the one-storey shop building, according to plans.

The proposed building in The Ridings will be a five-storey block comprising of 17 flats above the ground floor, thus making it a six-storey site, according to plans.

There would also be a communal garden or “private park” on the first floor for both the buildings' residents to use, according to plans.

The development would also provide five disabled parking spaces, bicycle storage, refuse storage areas and the original art deco tiled facade on Abington Street will be retained.

Applicant

Fairgreen Commercial Properties Ltd, owned by the Khatri Family, submitted the plans in May 2022.

The family said in planning papers: "The proposal is ensuring high quality design and provides additional residential space all whilst elevating the character of both the site, which is currently abandoned, and the area as a whole.

"The new development is also providing a positive enhancement to the area with a high-quality choice of materials and a high-quality design approach."

Objections

There have been multiple objections to the proposals.

Labour councillor Danielle Stone (Castle ward) said that ‘the development is not addressing the authority’s vision of creating balanced and cohesive communities’.

WNC’s housing team also objected, saying: “The applicant has not confirmed that 35 per cent of the proposed apartments would be affordable.”

WNC’s highways team criticised the proposed parking and delivery access area due to concerns regarding visibility.

Planning permission will be granted if the parking and delivery access issues are sorted, says WNC’s planning officer.

