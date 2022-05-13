Plans have been unveiled to convert a former supermarket in Northampton town centre into three shops and 30 flats.

Proposals were submitted by London-based Fairgreen Commercial Properties to West Northamptonshire Council to redevelop the former Tesco supermarket in Abington Street.

The supermarket has been vacant since it closed as part of a downsizing move by the company in February 2021, which saw a smaller Tesco Express open 50 yards down the road.

Tesco Metro moved out of its large unit in Abington Street and downsized to a smaller store

Planning papers say the ground floor of the former Tesco site would be converted into three separate retail units, while the flats will be a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom units.

According to plans, the building separated into two blocks, one accessed by Abington Street and the other by The Ridings.

The proposed Abington Street building would be a two-storey block of 13 flats above the shops with a mansard roof.

The proposed building in The Ridings will be a five-storey block comprising of 17 flats above the ground floor.

Planning papers show what the building could look like if approved

There would also be a communal garden or “private park” on the first floor for both the buildings' residents to use, according to plans.

Planning papers say: "The proposal is ensuring high quality design and provides additional residential space all whilst elevating the character of both the site, which is currently abandoned, and the area as a whole.

"The new development is also providing a positive enhancement to the area with a high-quality choice of materials and a high-quality design approach."

According to the plans, The Ridings would be used for both bin storage and car parking, with just five disabled bays proposed.

There will be, however, provision for cycle storage for all residents of both blocks, the applicant said.

Labour councillor Danielle Stone said: "We badly need to revive the town centre. The shops that seem to do best are boutique specialist shops.

"Residential units need to be of a high standard and future proofed with good energy and sound insulation.