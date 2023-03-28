Plans to demolish and convert fire-ravaged former Northampton town centre bar into flats set for approval

Plans to part-demolish and convert a fire-ravaged former bar in Northampton town centre into 43 flats have been recommended for approval.

Proposals to transform the former Fat Cats Cafe Bar in Bridge Street into apartments are set to get the go-ahead at a West Northants Council (WNC) planning committee meeting next week (Tuesday, April 24).

The applicant, A Z Investments, submitted plans in April 2022 to convert the Grade II listed building into flats, as well as office and commercial spaces with refuse and cycle storage provision, with the front facade to be retained and repaired, according to plans.

The building has been covered in scaffolding for over a decade

In a report, a WNC planning officer said: “The proposal would bring a prominent site in the town centre into a highly intensive use, contributing to the vitality and viability of the surrounding area, forming a catalyst for further regeneration works in the Bridge Street area and providing much-needed housing at a time when the authority is unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply.

"[Another] substantial positive: a site that is currently an eyesore in the heart of Northampton and has been scaffolded for a decade since the fire, has the prospect of being redeveloped and brought back into use to bring a positive regeneration effect to the centre of Northampton.”

The former Angel Hotel building – encompassing Fat Cats Cafe Bar and Balloon Bar – has been a blight on Bridge Street since a huge fire in January 2012, which was accidentally started by a roofer's torch. The building, built in 1814-16, has been held up by eyesore scaffolding ever since.

Fat Cats never opened again but Balloon Bar reopened in July 2013, later closing down for good in 2019.

This is what the site could look like, according to plans

Northampton Town Council’s planning committee has also welcomed the development of the derelict building.

Plans

According to plans, there will be three commercial units on the ground floor, one facing Bridge Street and two facing Angel Street, and four flats. The first floor will be comprised of 14 flats, the second floor of 13 flats and the third floor of 12 flats. WNC said the applicant has confirmed it will be providing 15 affordable flats (35 per cent) at the site.

There will be no parking provision however, according to plans. A Highways spokesman said: “The proposed development is unable to demonstrate onsite parking. However, given that this is a sustainable location within the town centre, close to bus and train services, plus public car parks are available in the locality, the lack of car parking is not considered, particularly in respect of other considerations, a reason for refusal.”

Angel Street will remain closed off to vehicles, according to WNC.

Previous £10million hotel application

Major proposals were submitted in 2017, and later approved in 2019, to demolish the site and replace it with a £10 million hotel.

The plan was to create a 60-bed Mercure hotel with a bar and restaurant and a ‘rooftop sky bar’, employing around 60 people, with completion expected toward the end of 2021.