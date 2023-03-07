Plans to convert vacant shopping centre in Northampton into hotel, indoor market and flats recommended for APPROVAL
A decision is set to be made next week
Plans to bring a former iconic Northampton shopping centre back to life have been recommended for approval.
Proposals to transform the empty Market Walk shopping centre are set to be approved by West Northants Council (WNC) at a planning committee meeting next Tuesday, March 14.
The applicant, Safeland Plc, submitted revised plans in January to turn the once-thriving shopping centre into a mixed-use complex comprising of a hotel, indoor market and flats.
A WNC planning officer explained in a report why plans have been recommended for approval.
The planning officer said: “The proposal would bring a prominent and vacant site within the Town Centre and All Saints Conservation Area back into use providing a range of commercial and residential uses that would contribute towards the vitality and viability of the Town Centre whilst providing residential accommodation that would contribute towards the Council’s 5 year housing supply and allowing for provision for off-site affordable
housing. On balance, it is considered the proposed alterations to the building would not lead to an unacceptable impact on heritage assets when weighed against the public benefits of the scheme. In addition, it is not considered the proposal would lead to any adverse impacts in respect of surrounding amenity, highway conditions or drainage. As such the proposal is considered to accord with the relevant planning policies and is considered acceptable.”
The plans
The whole of the shopping centre is currently vacant with a number of the units having been empty for a significant period of time.
Proposals aim to turn the site into retail use on level one, a 92-bed pod hotel on level two, new residential accommodation at levels two and three, the removal of existing buildings at roof level with additional new build levels four and five for further residential accommodation and external alterations to the Abington Street elevation.
The proposal includes the provision of 45 apartments in total. This means there needs to be a provision of 35 per cent of affordable housing (16 units) in place. However, the housing strategy team has said this development is ‘not suitable’ for affordable housing and that an ‘off-site affordable housing contribution in lieu of on-site affordable would be secured by way of a Section 106 Legal Agreement in this instance’.