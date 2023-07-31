Plans set to be approved to build 170 flats next door to historical Northampton pub

Plans to build 170 ‘high quality’ flats next to a popular and historical pub in Northampton are set to be given the green light.

Revised proposals to build two six-storey buildings, comprised of one and two-bed apartments, on brownfield land next to The Malt Shovel in Bridge Street were submitted to the council in April.

The plans have since been recommended for approval by a West Northants Council planning officer ahead of a planning committee meeting on Thursday (August 3).

This is what the site could look like

The applicant, Proactive Development Services, says the block directly next to The Malt Shovel will have 104 flats, while the neighbouring block will have 66.

The developer said: "The proposed residential development would provide much needed housing delivery within Northampton. The proposals represent significant regeneration of the area.

"The layout and scale of the proposed development would have a significant beneficial impact on the character and appearance of the area and would bring this key, highly sustainable brownfield site into more beneficial and efficient use.”

There would also be commercial units on the ground floor of both buildings and 74 car parking spaces in total as well as bicycle storage.

This is what the site could look like, according to plans

The developer has submitted previous applications to build on this site before.

Proposals to build 178 flats were first submitted in 2020 but were later refused by WNC in 2022 ‘due to concerns regarding the impact of the development on the setting of the conservation area, overdevelopment of the site and the scale of the development proposed’.

Those plans were also fiercely objected to by many residents including the owner of The Malt Shovel, who had serious concerns with the potential ‘major loss of light’ at his boozer.

Councillor Danielle Stone was also against the plans, saying: “It would have completely overshadowed The Malt Shovel, one of our oldest and important buildings.”

Despite objections, council planning officers have recommended the plans for approval.

A WNC planning officer said: “The applicant has reduced the total quantum of development from the previous proposal of 112no. apartments to 104no. apartments. The reduction in the total number of apartments sought has allowed for an increased separation from the Malt Shovel on the layout plan.

“On balance, the proposed development represents an acceptable land use and would not have a significant adverse impact upon the character and appearance of the surrounding area, neighbouring amenity, the highway system, or crime and safety.

“Officers consider that the amendments to the current proposal have overcome the earlier refusal reasons and that whilst the development may result in harm to views from the All Saints Conservation Area, this harm is assessed as being limited less than substantial and any harm would be outweighed by the public benefits of the scheme by ensuring a long-term viable use for the site and significant levels of housing.