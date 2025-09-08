Plans in the pipeline to build another 310 homes next to quiet village on edge of Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 310 new homes could be built on land equivalent to the size of 20 football pitches in Harpole under fresh plans lodged with West Northamptonshire Council.

The application has been made by Rosconn Group, who say the development just off the Nobottle Road would form part of the wider Northampton West Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) – a major growth area that already has thousands of homes approved or under construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 14-hectare site currently comprises four fields, with Upper High Street running through the middle. A redundant pumping station on Nobottle Road would also be demolished.

The 14-hectare site currently comprises four fields, with Upper High Street running through the middle. A redundant pumping station on Nobottle Road would also be demolished.

If approved, the Harpole site would include a mix of houses supported by new roads, footpaths, cycleways, play areas and open space. The concept masterplan shows the site split into two halves – one east and one west of Upper High Street – with around 155 homes on each parcel.

A spokesperson for Rosconn Group said: “This is a sustainable location adjoining the built-up area, with a range of surrounding uses including residential, recreational, commercial, educational and small-scale retailing. The proposals will help improve public connectivity to the wider SUE and existing facilities in Northampton to the east.”

Developers say they are aware of local traffic concerns, particularly the so-called “rat running” through Harpole that residents experienced during the early phases of the nearby Norwood Farm development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise the concerns of Harpole residents,” the applicants said. “The Sandy Lane Relief Road is now open and will serve as the more desirable route from the development to the A4500. However, discussions will be held with the Local Highway Authority to understand if any further mitigation measures are required.”

The concept masterplan shows the site split into two halves – one east and one west of Upper High Street – with around 155 homes on each parcel.

Access into the new site would come off Upper High Street, with traffic calming measures planned and Nobottle Road’s speed limit reduced to 30mph, according to plans.

A new footway and cycleway are also promised, linking into improvements already proposed north of Nobottle Road by other developers. That scheme includes a new Toucan crossing on New Sandy Lane, and the site’s paths would connect through to Harlestone and the surrounding residential areas, providing better walking and cycling links for local residents, say the developers.

The wider area between Duston and Harpole is already seeing rapid growth. Norwood Quarter, Western Gate and Harlestone Grange have all delivered hundreds of homes in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosconn Group says its proposals will “integrate with the wider masterplan” for Northampton West, which includes 2,550 homes, a primary school, shops, healthcare, community facilities and new green space.

The Harpole application comes as Davidsons Developments has also put forward plans for around 400 homes on land directly north of Nobottle Road, on the opposite side of the street.

The planning application will now be considered by West Northamptonshire Council. Residents have until 12 September 2025 to submit their comments on the plans, with a decision expected from West Northamptonshire Council by 26 September 2025.