Plans approved to sell off historic buildings in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to sell off historical buildings on short and long term leases in Northampton town centre were approved last night.

West Northants Council (WNC) has identified that County Hall, in George Row, along with adjacent properties, are currently in a poor condition and ‘do not meet modern operational needs effectively’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council says that much of the space within the County Hall buildings have become redundant following the consolidation of eight Northamptonshire councils into two in 2021.

Sessions House is one of the buildings mentioned in the plans

WNC aims to offer these properties on long leases, aiming to ‘retain a degree of control over their future use’.

A report presented to WNC's Cabinet said: "It is clear that the council has a surplus of office and administrative meeting rooms, and we are not making the best use of the space we have in terms of value for money."

Despite their deteriorating state, the buildings are recognised as ‘cherished heritage assets’, and efforts ‘will be made to secure their long-term futures’, according to the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At WNC’s cabinet meeting last night (Tuesday), council leader Jonathan Nunn said: “If we get this right… we will achieve our value for money obligations to the taxpayer, but we will also be bringing those historic buildings back into the life of the town. They’ll serve a purpose for people.”

Cabinet member for finance, Conservative councillor Malcolm Longley said: “It's currently costing us half a million pounds just to keep keep it open for very limited purposes.”

Opposing the plans, Labour councillor Emma Roberts (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “The disposal of County Hall and Judges’ Lodgings is the latest in a long line of proposed public sell offs. We are passing off publicly owned heritage assets to the highest bidders on long leaseholds. It's the same as asset stripping, but you're retaining the freehold to help ease your conscience that you are not actually selling this off.

"Northampton's heritage has been sold down the river for years with Tory mismanagement of the council’s estate. Why does this Grade II listed property need so much work now? Because for years, none of you bothered have bothered to take care of it.”

The plans were passed by the cabinet.

The plans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among these structures is the Grade I listed Sessions House, completed in 1678 following the Great Fire of Northampton, and which served as a functioning court until 1987.

The report suggests potential uses for Sessions House include leasing it to commercial food and drink operations and offering tours of its courtrooms and cells.

Adjacent to Sessions House are the Judges' Lodgings, occasionally used to accommodate visiting judges. The report proposes exploring options such as converting them into a hotel extension or marketing them as private residences on long leases.

The Constabulary Block on Angel Street, once the headquarters of Northamptonshire Police in the early 20th Century, currently houses the offices of the county's coroner and a data centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans say this block could be converted into flats or houses if separated from the modern extension.

In 2023/2024, WNC’s report said it cost £664k to maintain County Hall.