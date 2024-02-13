Plans in the pipeline to sell off historical buildings in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans are in the pipeline to sell off historical buildings in Northampton town centre.

West Northants Council (WNC) has identified that County Hall, in George Row, along with adjacent properties, are currently in a poor condition and ‘do not meet modern operational needs effectively’.

The council says that much of the space within these buildings has become redundant following the consolidation of eight Northamptonshire councils into two in 2021.

Sessions House in George Row

WNC aims to offer these properties on long leases, aiming to ‘retain a degree of control over their future use’.

A report presented to WNC's Cabinet said: "It is clear that the council has a surplus of office and administrative meeting rooms, and we are not making the best use of the space we have in terms of value for money."

Despite their deteriorating state, the buildings are recognised as ‘cherished heritage assets’, and efforts ‘will be made to secure their long-term futures’, according to the report.

Among these structures is the Grade I listed Sessions House, completed in 1678 following the Great Fire of Northampton, and which served as a functioning court until 1987.

The the Former Police Constabulary Block in Angel Street

The report suggests potential uses for Sessions House include leasing it to commercial food and drink operations and offering tours of its courtrooms and cells.

Adjacent to Sessions House are the Judges' Lodgings, occasionally used to accommodate visiting judges. The report proposes exploring options such as converting them into a hotel extension or marketing them as private residences on long leases.

The Constabulary Block on Angel Street, once the headquarters of Northamptonshire Police in the early 20th Century, currently houses the offices of the county's coroner and a data centre.

Plans say this block could be converted into flats or houses if separated from the modern extension.

Judges’ Lodgings in George Row

The Centre Block is slated for disposal on a long leasehold basis for restoration and conversion. It is most likely the conversion would be to flats, according to the report.

In 2023/2024, WNC’s report said it cost £664k to maintain County Hall, with £466,000 going towards utilities.

The report also says the condition of the buildings varies, but some require ‘significant’ work. The maintenance backlog is estimated as £4-5 million.