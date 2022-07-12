Plans approved to build warehouse on empty car park notorious for fly-tipping in Northampton

Plans have been approved to build a warehouse on an empty car park notorious for fly-tipping in a busy part of Northampton.

Cleveland Cable Company (CCC) submitted proposals to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in August last year to build an industrial unit on a car park in Duston Mill Lane.

CCC says the reason for the move is because it has outgrown its midlands headquarters in Milton Keynes, which currently employs 47 members of staff who will transfer to the new site.

An artist's impression of what the warehouse could look like

The building will be used to process the cable, specifically the cutting of the cable, according to plans.

Planning papers say: "The replacement facility at Edgar Mobbs Way/Duston Mill Lane will enable the company to service its operational requirements alongside the office space, distribution facility and staff facility.

"The location of the site is also critical given its accessibility to the wider strategic highway network."

On approving the plans, a WNC spokesman said: "The proposal would not have an undue detrimental impact on the appearance and character of the wider area, nor result in any undue harm to residential amenity, parking, highway safety or upon flooding and drainage in and around the site.

"Subject to the imposition of planning conditions, it is considered that the proposal is an acceptable addition in this location and would aid employment opportunities within the urban area of Northampton."

Over the years the site has been a notorious spot for fly-tipping. However, that all changed earlier this year when WNC and the land owner brought in tighter measures to deter rubbish dumpers.

The former Cobblers Car Wash used to occupy the land adjacent to this site. The firm closed down in October 2021 with its owner, Imbi Mallick, blaming the high rents set by the landlord.

The layout of the warehouse will look like this.