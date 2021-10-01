Plans submitted to build warehouse on top of Northampton car park notorious for fly-tipping

Plans have been submitted to build a warehouse for a cable company on top of a car park in Northampton.

Cleveland Cable Company (CCC) has submitted proposals to West Northamptonshire Council to build the industrial unit on top of a car park in Duston Mill Lane.

The car park is next to Cobblers Car Wash and is currently a notorious hotspot for fly-tipping.

An artist's impression of what the warehouse could look like

CCC says the reason for the warehouse plan is because it has outgrown its Midlands headquarters in Milton Keynes, which currently employs 47 members of staff, who would all transfer to the new site.

The building would be used to process the cable, specifically the cutting of the cable, which will be stored on site.

Planning papers say: "The replacement facility at Edgar Mobbs Way/Duston Mill Lane will enable the company to service its operational requirements alongside the office space, distribution facility and staff facility.

"The location of the site is also critical given its accessibility to the wider strategic highway network."

The Cleveland Cable Company wants to build on the car park next to the Cobblers Car Wash

Planning papers say members of staff will be on site between 5am and 7pm which will be comprised of eight drivers, 10 office staff, and 28 warehouse workers.

There would also be a car park created for 48 vehicles.

The 1.75 hectare site is currently used as temporary parking for Northampton Town Football Club but is undeveloped.

CCC says it has been in business 40 years, has a headquarters in Middlesborough, and employs 550 members of staff, making it one of the biggest companies in Europe trading in cable.

These wooden barriers have been put up at the site location in a bid to stop fly-tipping

To view the application, click here.