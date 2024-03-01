'Perfect' new landlords confirmed for Grade II listed Northampton pub undergoing £3.5 million refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Perfect’ new landlords have been confirmed to take on a historic Northampton pub once £3.5million refurbishment works have been completed.

Phipps Brewery NBC has announced it will be taking over the running of The Old Black Lion pub when it reopens following an ongoing major refurbishment.

The Grade II listed pub has been bought by West Northamptonshire Council and is being lovingly restored by the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT).

The Old Black Lion will be run by Phipps Brewery NBC once £3.5m transformation works are complete

As well as refurbished bars, a new restaurant and sunny courtyard seating, the new facilities will provide a national base for the CCT and support more events in the neighbouring Grade I Listed St Peter’s church which is in its care and has been kept open by local volunteers for nearly thirty years.

When open later this year, The Old Black Lion will become the ‘centrepiece’ of the ‘Marefair Heritage Gateway’, says the CCT, which will be home to hundreds of new flats, a new park, a hotel and more.

Alaric Neville, managing director of Phipps Brewery NBC, said: “It’s a perfect match. I’ve been passionate about this for years. I feel we can do something similar here like what we did with Albion Brewery Tap. We can give this building the character it deserves.

“We see this as a project that leads up to the pub sitting at the heart of the new redeveloped centre of the Castle ward in Northampton.

A late nineteenth Century picture of the Grade II listed pub

"The restoration has been stunning. Only someone like the CCT had the vision and the funds to do this. If they hadn’t taken it over it would’ve literally fallen down.

"Only someone with love and a reverence for the history of the building would have spent the money, which doesn't come out of the taxpayers’ purse it comes from the lottery.

"It’s a great project to be part of. We love the history of the town. We love where this pub is.

"It's going to be one of the nicer pub gardens in Northampton, that's what really attracts us to the place. That courtyard is a lovely place to sit and drink your beer. We’ve got a good kitchen, dining room, there's going to be a function room as well. It could be a great venue for weddings.”

The building is still being restored by builders, but Alaric revealed his plans once Phipps are given the keys and are allowed to get to work on the interior design.

He said: “We’re gathering our pennies, raiding the piggy bank, looking down the back of the sofa to see what we can spend.

"The decor will be very quirky and historic. The Albion Brewery bar is our brewery tap...expect something similar.

"We intend to have a games room with skittles. Art on the walls. We’re adding a dining room, sort of steel and glass, very airy, light dining room. I hope we’re going to have some murals painted also.

"When we’re handed the keys we’ll go to work on it. I would hope we’re open for autumn/winter. Maybe have some events on over summer. But it’s out of our hands.”

Asked about how he plans on getting customers through the door, Alaric said: “It’s had a chequered past. The pub no longer has a sustainable audience. The current situation of the pub is there aren’t populations around it that would support it.

"It will fully open when flats and houses are built around it and the park on Chalk Lane is finished and Four Waterside is developed. We’re getting involved at this stage with a view that that’s where it’s going to be.”

“If it’s still isolated and people aren’t coming through the door, we’ll tailor our opening hours to fit. If all the plans come to fruition it’ll be great. They will be our locals. And then everyone else will come because they’ve heard it’s such a lovely pub. It’s not really a commercial proposition until everything is built.

“We’re a company that thinks long term so we’ll hunker down until the good times come, like everybody in our industry. I’m sure the town and the economy will eventually kick in and it’ll be great and a beautiful pub.”

Greg Pickup, CEO of the CCT, said: “This is a landmark day for everyone involved in the Old Black Lion project. We are delighted to be working with Phipps NBC to help lead a renewal of this historic site and the community it serves. In time, our work to care for some of England’s most churches will be based here and, with Phipps NBCs’ support, we will be able to do more to help support our fabulous volunteers who care for the Grade I Listed St Peter’s Church next door."

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “We look forward to seeing this transformed space open for the local community where they can enjoy local produce for our town.”

Tom Stainer Chief Executive of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale said: "Too often community pubs are the victims of redevelopment, so we’re delighted to see the historic Old Black Lion play such an integral part in the regeneration of this area. The recognition that pubs are a vital part of community renewal is extremely welcome and we hope other development projects across the country take note of the forward-thinking approach taken by all involved in the Old Black Lion Partnership.”