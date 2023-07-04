Pensioner calls for 'nightmare' abandoned Northampton shoe factory to be demolished before 'someone is killed'

A pensioner has called on the council to take action over a ‘nightmare’ abandoned shoe factory in Northampton ‘before someone is killed’.

Anthony Ward, aged 73, says living next to the abandoned Bective Works building in Kingsthorpe has become a living ‘nightmare’ for residents following multiple arson attacks at the Grade II listed property, with the latest blaze coming on Sunday (July 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lorry driver said: “It’s a nightmare. You just don’t know when it’s going to go up in flames again. It needs demolishing.

Two large scale fires have been reported at the site in the past couple of months, with the latest coming on July 2

"The fire service has previously had to attend for some eighteen hours with local roads being closed and residents being unable to get to their homes or leave.

“The place is empty. No one works in there. People are breaking in and setting light to it. This is the problem we’re faced with and no one seems to want to take any responsibility.

“Kingsthorpe used to be a really nice area but it’s just becoming a nightmare for us all. Why can't the council demolish it or do something with it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Someone’s going to break in there, set alight to it, get trapped, the roof comes down and then we’re looking at something a lot more serious. The council won’t do anything until someone is seriously injured or killed in there. It’s an accident waiting to happen.

3D plans of what Bective Works could look like if plans to build 99 homes on the site are approved by WNC

"I would like to ask why the council does not just issue a demolition order or do we have to wait until someone is seriously hurt, trapped, or killed."

WNC said it is in the process of arranging a site visit.

A council spokesman said: “WNC has limited powers to require owners to secure insecure buildings (but not to require them to be demolished). We are in the process of arranging for a member of staff to visit and review the site and take any action as required.”

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Both Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and Northamptonshire Police have been called to incidents at this derelict factory unit in Bective Road, Kingsthorpe, on two occasions this year - 16 May and 2 July - in response to fires at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On both occasions it's believed the fires have been started deliberately. No arrests have been made so far and anyone with any information regarding either incident is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 23000407179.

“We understand the concerns that some local residents may have following these incidents. Our Joint Arson Task Force, as well as the Fire Protection Team, have been working with various partners - including West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and the property owner - to ensure that the site is as safe as possible from the threat of arson and work remains ongoing on this.

“The setting of deliberate fires needlessly puts our frontline emergency service workers and members of the public at risk.”

Anybody with information about deliberately lit fires can contact FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558, or complete the online form at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk