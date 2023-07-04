Firefighters called to another blaze at disused factory in Northampton weeks after incident on same street

Firefighters were called to a fire at a disused factory in Northampton over the weekend on the same street were they responded to a similar incident weeks ago.

The incident happened in Bective Road, Kingsthorpe at around 6.30pm on Sunday (July 2).

On arrival, they found a car and refuse waste was on fire inside a disused factory.

The fire service was called to Bective Road on Sunday July 2. Photo: Anthony Ward.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Crews found a large plume of smoke coming from inside a derelict building and discovered that a car and an amount of refuse waste was on fire inside the building.

"Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a jet to try and douse the flames, and Fire requested the attendance of Northamptonshire Police to manage traffic around the area while the road was closed.

"Although the fire spread to a part of the roof, crews were able to prevent it spreading further and the blaze was extinguished just after 7.30pm. Hose reel jets were used to damp the area down before Bective Road was reopened at approximately 9pm.

"Appliances from The Mounts, Moulton, Mereway, Wellingborough and Corby attended, and had left the scene by 10.30pm. An After Fire Inspection took place this morning (July 3) and determined that the most likely cause was due to a deliberate ignition.

"The crew from The Mounts returned to the Bective Road area this morning and carried out a number of Home Fire Safety Visits, including fitting new smoke alarms at nearby domestic properties."

If anyone has information about this incident, they are urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000407179. Alternatively, you can contact Firestoppers – anonymously if you wish – on 0800 169 5558.