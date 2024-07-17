Opposition calls for Northampton councillor to resign after damning OFSTED report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The opposition has called for the woman in charge of SEND children’s services in Northampton to RESIGN following a damning OFSTED report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Education watchdog Ofsted and the care watchdog Care Quality Commission (CQC) completed a SEND inspection of the West Northamptonshire Local Area Partnership between March 18 and 22 this year.

The report has now been published, and the partnership – made up of Conservative-controlled West Northamptonshire Council, NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board, and Northamptonshire Children’s Trust – has been told they must address the failings and concerns “urgently.” The partnership says it accepts the findings and has apologised to children, young people, and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Northants Labour Group has called for the resignation of Conservative councillor Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Children, Families, and Education.

Calls have been made for councillor Fiona Baker to resign following a damning OFSTED report into SEND children's services at WNC.

Leader of the West Northants Labour Group, councillor Wendy Randall said: “The Labour Group is upset and frustrated at the news. While we all suspected this news was coming, the details of the report brings absolute shame on this authority.

“The report only echoes what SEND parents and families have been telling the council for years, which only fell on deaf ears. We should never have gotten to this point in the first place, it was shocking to see the council already bracing itself for a bad report back in March when we had three years to get it right. The blame for this must lie with the policies of the Cabinet and the Member for Children and Education, councillor Fiona Baker.

“In light of these findings of systemic failings, am once again calling on councillor Baker to resign and for the Cabinet to appoint someone who is willing to listen to SEND parents and begin a clean page for the council’s SEND provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope this never has to happen to families again, and we the opposition will do all in our power to hold the administration to greater scrutiny. We have and always will stand with SEND parents looking for the best start for their children.”

Parents of failed SEND children in the area have also called for the resignation of councillor Baker.

Parent Lauren Bunting said: “We’ve got a petition running for her to go. We’ve got hundreds of signatures so far. We’re absolutely in favour of her going. She’s had years to improve things and done nothing. It’s basically got worse on her watch. It’s about time she steps aside.”

Conservative councillor Adam Brown, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, came to the defence of his councillor Baker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leader said: “Leading children’s services is an incredibly challenging task at any time, particularly in light of the unprecedented demand we’re facing.

“Councillor Baker has been instrumental in bringing forward the proposals which will see our SEND services make significant improvements in the coming years. Furthermore, she has overseen improvements in performance across the other Ofsted rated areas within her portfolio and has a passion and understanding that few could match.

"I have every confidence in councillor Baker and will continue to support her in delivering the changes we all recognise are required.”