'Heartbroken' parents of SEND children in Northampton speak out about damning Ofsted report

‘Heartbroken’ parents of SEND children in Northampton have spoken out after a damning report highlighted ‘urgent’ failings in services.

Education watchdog Ofsted and the care watchdog Care Quality Commission (CQC) completed a SEND inspection of the West Northamptonshire Local Area Partnership between March 18 and 22 this year.

The report has now been published, and the partnership – made up of West Northamptonshire Council, NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board, and Northamptonshire Children’s Trust – has been told they must address the failings and concerns “urgently.” The partnership says it accepts the findings and has apologised to children, young people, and families.

West Northants SEND Action Group, made up of campaigning parents of SEND children in the area, says the ‘heartbreaking’ report ‘validates’ what they have been saying for years.

West Northants SEND Action Group protesting outside Angel Square in 2022

A group spokeswoman said: “Since we started, they’ve referred to us as a small group of angry parents, even calling us internet trolls at one point. Then you get this report in front of you, and it shows we’re right, everything we’re saying is true. It’s heartbreaking to read because it’s about how vulnerable children’s life chances are being completely destroyed. It’s not nice to read. Equally, it’s validated everything you’ve been feeling and confirms we’ve been right all along."

The spokeswoman continued: “WNC is very good at making parents feel they are the only ones having this problem. They like to make out that you’re the problem, you as a parent are the problem, your expectations are unreasonable, you’re exaggerating your child’s needs.

“They’ve known about all these problems for a long time and have done nothing about them, and we’re supposed to believe now, all of a sudden, they’re going to turn it around. They knew they were due an Ofsted visit. Why have they waited until the Ofsted visit to make things better? It doesn’t inspire confidence. It doesn’t make you feel like they’re really interested in improving things. It’s just to tick Ofsted’s boxes.”

The spokeswoman has joined the West Northants Labour Group in calling for the resignation of Conservative councillor Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Children, Families, and Education.

The spokeswoman said: “We’ve got a petition running for her to go. We’ve got hundreds of signatures so far. We’re absolutely in favour of her going. She’s had years to improve things and done nothing. It’s basically got worse on her watch. It’s about time she steps aside.”

Going forward, the parent group says it wants to see ‘drastic’ and ‘meaningful’ change.

The group said: “At the moment, the change is just PR. It’s a lot of talk of improvements but nothing happening. They need to stop looking at parents as the enemy. Parents are just trying to get their child what they need – it’s that simple. It doesn’t need to be so combative and confrontational all the time. They need to start viewing and treating the families with respect and understand that, ultimately, wanting an education for your child does not make you an entitled nightmare. There needs to be a culture shift, a desire to really, really want to do better. They need to listen.”

Responding, Cllr Adam Brown, leader of WNC, said: “Leading children’s services is an incredibly challenging task at any time, particularly in light of the unprecedented demand we’re facing.

“Cllr Baker has been instrumental in bringing forward the proposals which will see our SEND services make significant improvements in the coming years. Furthermore, she has overseen improvements in performance across the other Ofsted rated areas within her portfolio and has a passion and understanding that few could match.

"I have every confidence in Cllr Baker and will continue to support her in delivering the changes we all recognise are required.”