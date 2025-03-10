'One of Northampton's worst roads', recently highlighted by this newspaper, set for major four-day repairs

'One of the worst' roads in Northampton, recently highlighted by this newspaper, is set to be repaired soon.

Reacting, Labour Councillor Koulla Jolley, representing the Headlands ward, said: “I’m very pleased to hear that repairs to Grange Road are scheduled for April. I hope they will do a proper job fixing it.

“It’s a shame it’s pressure from the article in The Chron that has finally managed to get Grange Road fixed. The Labour Government has given £3.9 million to WNC to fix the roads so hopefully they will spend the money in the areas which are most in need.”

Grange Road, dubbed 'one of the worst' roads in Northampton, is set for repairs after being highlighted by Chronicle & Echo and councillor. Credit: Logan MacLeod.

On the state of the road, councillor Jolley previously said: "The state of Grange Road and Broadmead Avenue is unacceptable, especially for busy roads that connect the community with schools and Northampton College.

“The potholes are steadily getting worse, and many are now beyond repair. I’m concerned that a serious injury could happen unless the road is completely resurfaced.

"Honestly, I think the roads in Headlands are the worst roads in the whole of WNC, and I would even say Northamptonshire!

“When I’ve been speaking to my residents, they feel neglected and forgotten about. They don’t understand why council tax is going up but all our roads and services are getting worse.

“Every person I speak to always mentions the roads around Grange Road. Many people in the area use this road, and it’s a real trial to drive along it. They also say that they notice that when the roads are repaired, the repairs are deteriorating quickly as they aren’t done to a high standard.”

A WNC spokesman said the works had been scheduled to take place since October 2024 and that the latest plans were not influenced by Chronicle and Echo’s article.

A WNC spokesman said: “We understand people’s frustration with the condition of the roads. Maintaining them is a significant task, especially during the wet and cold winter months. That’s why we undertake most of the necessary work each year from spring through to autumn, in warmer weather, to prevent repairs from failing.

“It is a real challenge for all councils, including WNC, to balance competing priorities with our limited budgets. In this financial year, we allocated £29 million for highways maintenance, including an additional £10 million of capital investment, but this only stretches so far.”

What works are taking place?

Grange Road is set to close for four days in early April while essential pothole repairs are carried out.

The work will take place between Broadmead Avenue and Booth Lane North from Tuesday, April 1 to Friday, April 4, 2025, between 9.30am and 3pm each day. Outside of these hours, the road will be open as normal.

Kier, who is carrying out the work on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), confirmed this is not a full resurfacing project, but focused repairs to fix potholes. The schedule may also be affected by weather conditions.

A full road closure will be in place during the works, with access only for residents and visitors. However, there may be short periods when even residents won't be able to get through due to the nature of the repairs – so drivers are being asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

Residents and businesses will still be able to access their properties, but delays are possible, according to Kier.

However, public transport will not be able to travel through the road closure during the works.

Kier has thanked residents for their patience and co-operation while the repairs take place.