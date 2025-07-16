Northampton’s Guildhall 1992 extension has been put on the market – here’s the reason why and the fascinating history of the building.

Reform-led West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has officially put the 1992 modern extension of Northampton’s historic Guildhall on the market – and says it could be turned into a boutique hotel, events venue, flats or more.

The building, which is currently used as office accommodation, is being marketed by property agents Vail Williams on behalf of the council.

The listing describes the building on St Giles’ Street as a “highly architecturally sympathetic but modern addition” to the original Guildhall.

The three-storey extension wraps around a large central courtyard and currently includes open-plan office space, meeting rooms and breakout areas. It also comes with 52 underground parking spaces.

According to the advert, the size, location and design of the building mean it could suit a wide range of new uses – including a boutique hotel, events venue, restaurant, residential, or continued office use – subject to planning permission.

No price has been listed, but the property is being offered with vacant possession on a new 250-year lease via informal tender.

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of WNC said: “Following the decision made by the former administration in February 2024 to dispose of parts of the County Hall complex and the 1992 Guildhall Extension and on a long leasehold basis, marketing of these buildings commenced earlier this month.

The building under construction circa 1990

"After a comprehensive review of the council’s office space and property portfolio, there is an opportunity to better utilise these spaces while also reducing ongoing costs to the public purse.

"The Guildhall holds significant importance in both the town’s and the county’s history and its historic part, originally from 1864 with a seamless extension in 1892, forms an integral part of the council’s collection of heritage assets. This is not proposed for sale and will remain the heart of WNC’s democratic operations. It is the 1992 extension which is proposed for a leasehold disposal.

"We are looking for proposals which make good use of the building, having regard to its location next to the historic one.

"We are not giving price information as this may harm the ability of the council to secure the best deal for its residents.”

Old St Giles Street site circa 1978 (Now The Guildhall extension) Northampton

Background

At a meeting in January 2024, under the previous Conservative administration, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet members agreed proposals to move the majority of its back-office workers to its Northampton base in One Angel Square (OAS), with key sites in Daventry and Towcester continuing as local hubs where customers can access support and help.

Under the proposals, WNC staff currently based in the modern part of the Guildhall [the extension] will relocate to One Angel Square, with the exception of the Coroner's service which will relocate to the historic part of the Guildhall. The historic Guildhall building will continue to be the democratic heart of West Northamptonshire and host civic and ceremonial events and activities, including continuing as the home to the Mayor of Northampton, WNC said at the time.

According to the council, the proposals are expected to save taxpayers at least £350,000 a year initially, increasing as the rationalisation of property and new ways of working bed in.

At the time, the council said it follows a thorough review which identified that WNC has significantly more office space than it requires, along with a need to change how it uses its buildings to better support residents. The review also looked at the potential to rent space and the cost to convert and refurbish space. None of these offered taxpayers the value for money that the approved proposal will now deliver, WNC said.

Disgraced former council leader Jonathan Nunn said at the time: “As we adapt to the challenges across public services, it’s important we do not waste valuable taxpayers' money on things like surplus office space and that we make plans to reduce office space and maintenance costs. But it’s not just a financial decision; it's about bringing our teams closer, so they can work even better together, and that we ensure we adapt our services and locations to reflect residents’ needs."

Labour MPs Mike Reader and Lucy Rigby both opposed the plans to relocate Northampton Town Council (NTC) from its traditional historic home, commercialise the Guildhall’s 1990 extension, and remove significant bronze statues from its courtyard.

History

The historic Guildhall building, the third Guildhall, was designed by Edward William Godwin in the Gothic Revival style, and was officially opened on 17 May 1864.

The modern extension to the east was built to accommodate the expanding office needs of Northampton Borough Council, and was completed in 1992.

In an article in The Guardian in 2012, tributes were paid to Maurice Walton, who sadly died aged 80, who designed both the lift-testing tower and the Guildhall extension.

According to the article, Maurice was born in Northampton and educated at the town's grammar school.

The article reads: “Maurice's design for an extension to Northampton's Victorian Guildhall was arguably one of his most striking. He and Alf Bond created a design which complemented rather than copied Edward William Godwin's masterpiece. The new build received a Civic Trust commendation in 1993 along with two other awards for construction using natural stone. In a 2007 survey for the Royal Institute of British Architects, the people of Northampton voted the Guildhall and its extension their most loved building. A gargoyle on the building bearing Maurice's image serves as a lasting reminder of his work.”

A series of bronze statues of Northampton's "history makers", cast by the sculptor Richard Austin, were unveiled in July 2017 within the courtyard of the 1992 extension.

Reaction

Chron readers reacted to the news with mixed views.

Teresa Steer said: “Is this a joke?”

Abdul Ali wrote: “Don’t agree, it shouldn’t be sold, it was built to keep for the public, not for private use.”

Richard Cotton said: “What's going to happen to citizens advice, community law, and advice for council and other things?” Frazer Moore said: “I think that this space would make an excellent hotel that could offer a wedding reception venue as it is located right next to the registry office.”