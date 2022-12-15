Northampton, warehouse capital of the world?: Council defends influx of warehouse construction following 7,500-job news

An artist's impression of the warehouses being built near Grange Park. Cllr Daniel Lister (inset).

The council has defended itself over the mass influx of warehouses being built in and around Northampton, saying it is 'proud to be part of the 'UK’s golden triangle logistics hub'.

It was announced earlier this week that a new logistics hub near Grange Park, adjacent to junction 15 of the M1, is expected to create around 7,500 new jobs.

And then there is Panattoni Park next to junction 16, Swan Valley next to junction 15, Round Spinney Industrial Estate, Brackmills, plans to build warehouses in Crow Lane and more.

So with Northampton continually cementing itself as a hotspot for warehouses, this newspaper asked the council:

What would West Northants Council say about the Northampton being a 'warehouse town'?

Does WNC think people who are born here will want to stay, work and live here with the aspiration of working in a warehouse?

In reply, councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member for economic development, said: "One of our core aims at WNC is to strengthen and diversify West Northamptonshire’s economy by taking advantage of our internationally well-placed location. We are blessed with a strategic transport network with proximity to London, Birmingham and the Oxford to Cambridge Arc.

“This is no doubt why we have attracted Royal Mail, Tesco, Sainsbury and the NHS, to name a few large employers, to the area. We also play host to International Rail Freight which, in addition, is taking goods off of our roads onto rail, which is much more environmentally friendly.

“Warehousing is an essential part of the global economy and Northampton is also claiming its stake in that sector. Along with the semi-skilled/high volume jobs, comes the needs for drivers, technicians, engineers and managers. In addition, a lot of the roles are highly specialised, from HR, law, finance, programming, automation, robotics etc. The industry also takes on high numbers of apprenticeships.

"All these employees need places to live, buy food, dine out, exercise and build their families. As a result, communities across West Northants are growing and developing due to massive investments from national and international companies which are providing road infrastructure improvements and spaces for employment."

Councillor Lister said the council is 'extremely proud' to be at the centre of the 'UK’s golden triangle logistics hub'.

