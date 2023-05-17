'Northampton Market Square works are progressing slowly', says disgruntled business owner - but council says otherwise

Multi-million pound works at Northampton’s Market Square are ‘progressing slowly’, says one disgruntled nearby business owner – but the council say otherwise.

West Northants Council’s (WNC) £8.4 million refurbishment works to transform Market Square began in February and are expected to be completed in August 2024.

In January, market traders were temporarily moved down to Commercial Street car park until the works are finished.

Chron and Echo spoke to a business owner who works nearby to the Market Square and has expressed their concern with the ‘slow progress’.

The owner, who did not wish to be named, said: “I walk past the market to work every day and afternoon and there hasn’t been a fat lot going on. The progress looks slow at best. It took a month to start. It’s just slow.”

This newspaper took this owner’s concerns to WNC and asked:

Are the works still on target to meet the 18-month completion date?

Is there a timeline of how the project is being carried out?

Is the council still within the £8.4million budget?

The man in charge of the project at WNC, Conservative councillor Daniel Lister, said ‘key transformation week is taking place over the coming weeks’.

Councillor Lister said: “We are delighted to be making strides with the regeneration of the central market square located at the heart of Northampton town centre. Following an extensive programme of essential investigations, we are now making headway with the next stage of the construction works.

“People will be able to see contractors removing the existing drainage and any existing features which can’t be repurposed, and key transformation work is taking place over the coming weeks.”

A WNC spokesman explained what has been done in three months and what works will be starting in the coming weeks.

The spokesman said: “In March, preparations works were well underway to enable construction works to take place. The existing surface has been removed with the cobbles to be cleaned and reused as part of the new market square development. Digging has commenced to achieve the levels required for the new paving and work is underway to disconnect and remove features including the old light columns.

"WNC and Stepnell Ltd [contractors] are working with the Museum of London Archaeology to monitor the digging to ensure any potential findings are preserved and recorded.

“Further digging and paving works will commence in early summer on the perimeter of the Market Square. This will require working closely with surrounding businesses and residents to ensure their premises are always accessible.

"New services and the supporting infrastructure for features such as the new lighting, fixed market stalls and water feature will also get underway in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, traders down at Commercial Street recently told the Chron and Echo they fear they will be out of business before being able to return to Market Square.

Fruit and vegetable vendor Dave Dunkley said: “I’m speaking on behalf of the rest of the market traders, what’s happening? We’re all in the same boat. WNC is killing us.”

A WNC spokesman said: “WNC continues to work with traders to promote the temporary relocation of the market to Commercial Street Car Park.