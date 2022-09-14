A Northampton housing provider is running a series of money advice and support roadshows to offer help to residents during the cost of living crisis.

West Northamptonshire Council’s housing provider, Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), is sending out its community bus to visit neighbourhoods across the town, bringing its services to communities.

The roadshows will form part of the bus’s regular timetable and will call at stops across Northampton this week and the coming weeks.

Members of NPH's financial inclusion team

NPH said its experienced housing support and financial inclusion officers will be available to help with budgeting and managing finances. They can also help residents to claim the benefits they are entitled to, and signpost to specialist services. The team will be joined by a DWP Universal Credit outreach worker, who will be on hand to answer any questions.

NPH is encouraging residents to get onboard and talk to the team about money worries or anything that is making it difficult to manage their tenancy.

Nicky McKenzie NPH’s director of housing said: “These roadshows come at a really important time as the cost of living rises, and everyone is facing pressure on their finances. Our community bus is a great way to let residents know that there is help available and a fantastic team to support them.

"I’d encourage any residents who are worried about their current situation, or think they may be struggling in the near future to come and talk to us.”

The dates of the roadshows are:

- Week commencing September 13

- Week commencing October 11

- Week commencing November 8

For information on where the bus will be visiting during these weeks, please visit: https://www.nph.org.uk/nph-community-bus