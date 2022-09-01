Former office block in Northampton successfully converted into 60 'much-needed' council homes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction work to convert a former office block in Northampton into 60 “much-needed” council homes has been completed.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) housing provider, Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), is celebrating the completion of new homes in Beaumont House, Billing Road.

Beaumont House is a former office block that had been empty for some time. The office block conversion is the “first development of its kind” to be completed by NPH and WNC, providing 60 “much-needed” council homes to the town, according to NPH.

Beaumont House in Billing Road was opened on Wednesday (August 31)

Residents who have been on the council’s housing register will be moving into the brand new one and two-bedroomed apartments in the coming weeks.

Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton south, officially opened the building on Wednesday (August 31) and was “delighted” to welcome residents to their homes.

NPH say the development is in a prime location - a short distance from the town centre and a number of major employers in the town.

Winston Williams director of asset management at NPH said: “We’re thrilled to welcome families to their new homes in Beaumont House. The building is central to the local area, and we’re pleased to have been able to work with WNC to bring the building back to life for residents.

Andrew Lewer MP (centre right) opened Beaumont House on Wednesday (August 31)

"We’re really pleased with the quality of this development, which is the first of its kind for us. We hope that residents will be really happy in their new homes.”

Councillor Adam Brown, WNC cabinet member for housing, added: “Apartments of this type are a vital part of the housing mix, especially for younger people seeking greater independence.

“The project also fits in with our strategy to support the revitalisation of Northampton town centre. By putting more people at the heart of the town we will help to support the fantastic businesses we have there and provide a market for more to move to the town centre.”

NPH is also working on the conversion of Riverside House, another former office block, into 60 affordable apartments on behalf of WNC. NPH expects to complete this development in the autumn.