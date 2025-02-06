New Northampton junction an 'accident waiting to happen', say motorists, despite WNC's recent safety works

A brand-new junction along a busy road in Northampton has been called an "accident waiting to happen" despite the council’s recent safety improvements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new junction at Billing Road and Rushmere Road was completed in December following two months of construction work by Kier on behalf of WNC.

The previous junction layout was called a "death trap" for pedestrians and schoolchildren, so the council allocated funding to address safety concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, concerns remain, this time with the lack of a filter lane for vehicles.

Here's drone footage of the new layout. Credit: Richard Durham.

One motorist said: “Just been through what's meant to be the new improved safer traffic lights. It seems worse. No filter lights like what there was before. Still no filter lights if you want to turn right off Billing Road to either Park Avenue or Rushmere Road. It seems a step backwards to me.”

Another said: “I really think this is an accident waiting to happen (and will just result in even more people using Watersmeet to avoid the lack of filter to turn right onto the Billing Road). If you are as concerned as me about the lack of filter, can I urge you to email your local councillors as they are more likely to review the situation if I'm not a lone voice.”

Independent Councillor Julie Davenport, who represents the area, said: “The main concern about the crossing was that it was not safe for all the school children going to the Northampton School for Boys, schools in Abington, and all the local residents. Without a pedestrian crossing, you would have to take your life into your own hands hoping to avoid traffic from all directions. That objective has been achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the traffic is moving slower due to no filter lanes. WNC are monitoring this. I can totally understand why people do not want to sit in queues of traffic, time is precious, so I hope a workable solution can be found that benefits everyone.”

The new junction at Billing Road and Rushmere Road in Northampton, completed in December, has raised concerns from motorists despite recent safety improvements.

Responding, Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “As part of our management of the new arrangements there, we are able to make changes to the light phasing to ensure optimal traffic movement is achieved, which we have already done.

“We monitor new and reconfigured junctions for up to a year and may consider some adjustments subject to independent road safety auditors’ recommendations and updated traffic surveys.

“The new configuration at the Billing Road/Rushmere Road/Park Avenue South junction is based on an in-depth analysis of usage, which indicated that the filter lane in question was not heavily used.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works were the first phase of a broader scheme to improve connectivity and accessibility in the area.

WNC was awarded £1.332m from the Government’s Active Travel Fund to finance the Abington Area Active Travel Scheme, which aims to:

Create a new segregated two-way cycleway on Abington Park Crescent, connecting to an upgraded crossing at Park Avenue South.

Introduce a new two-way cycleway on Bridgewater Drive towards the school, along with new road crossings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Develop new cycleways on Park Avenue South that merge into existing cycling facilities.

Improve pedestrian crossing facilities at the Billing Road/Rushmere Road junction, enabling "all direction crossing" and upgrading traffic signal technology.

The Active Travel Fund is one of several government initiatives aimed at promoting walking and cycling, reducing CO2 emissions, and boosting the economy.

The next phase will focus on improving pedestrian and cyclist safety at the nearby King Edward Road junction on Park Avenue South opposite Abington Park.