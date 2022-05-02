A Grade II listed pub that has secured a £2 million grant for refurbishment is on the market for let.

Agents Fleurets say they are “delighted to bring to market The Old Black Lion in Northampton”.

The Old Black Lion was built in the 17th century, and first traded as the Plasters Arms. It burned down in the great Northampton fire in 1675 and was restored as the Old Black Lion in 1720.

The Old Black Lion

A spokesperson for Fleurets said: “Located near the Railway Station and Northampton Town Centre, this Grade II Listed pub occupies a prominent location adjacent to the fabulous St Peter’s Church.

"Partly as a result of this position, the pub is due to see huge investment for refurbishment given a £2 million grant which has been secured by the Church Conservation Trust for its regeneration.

“Internally, this historic and character inn offers a bar and restaurant on the ground floor with a first floor function room, as well as external enclosed courtyard seating areas. There is also separate licensee’s living accommodation,” the spokesperson said.

The pub is now available to let with rental offers invited for a new free of tie lease.

Divisional director of Birmingham, Monique Royle, said: “The landlords, The Churches Conservation Trust, are intending to undertake a comprehensive restoration and refurbishment of this fabulous old building to include bar, restaurant, courtyard seating and first floor function room, so this is a fantastic

opportunity to really develop a unique business.”