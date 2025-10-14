Major plans to redevelop area around Northampton railway station with new multi-storey car park, homes and a hotel set to be approved

Major plans to redevelop the area around Northampton railway station with a new multi-storey car park, homes and a hotel look set to be approved next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) planning committee will meet on Tuesday October 21 to decide on a major regeneration of the 7.2-hectare site off Black Lion Hill, led by Network Rail and its development partner BlocWork LLP.

The scheme aims to transform the station area into a ‘modern gateway’ to the town, improve facilities for passengers and make better use of the land. Plans for the redevelopment were submitted in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first phase involves replacing the existing car parks with a six-storey multi-storey car park containing 854 spaces. Earlier designs for a nine-storey structure with 1,189 spaces were dropped following traffic and visual impact concerns. The scheme is not expected to generate extra vehicle traffic, according to plans.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like

The car park’s design has been described as “contemporary and functional”, using varied ‘colour perforated panels to break up its bulk and take cues from nearby landmarks such as the National Lift Tower’.

Landscaping, lighting, and seating will be added around the building, while new access roads, pavements and cycleways will improve connections across the site.

A covered walkway will link the car park to the station. A cycle hub with 264 spaces, covered motorcycle parking, and a new access ramp from Black Lion Hill are also included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outline permission is also being sought for the second phase of the project, which includes a six-storey residential block with up to 280 flats and a five-storey hotel with 100 rooms and a restaurant.

Both the homes and the hotel will be largely car-free, with only limited accessible and service parking. The residential building will feature a courtyard layout, with final design details to be decided later.

Planning officers said the scale and style of both the homes and hotel would be “appropriate for the town centre setting” and in keeping with surrounding modern buildings.

The development sits close to the Grade II listed Postern Gates, the last visible remains of Northampton Castle. Historic England has objected to the plans, saying they would cause “high harm” to the historic setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, council officers said that the impact would be “minor to moderate”, noting that the benefits of regenerating a key brownfield site outweigh the heritage concerns.

A total of 28 objections were received, raising worries about the scale of the scheme, traffic, and access.

If approved, 35% of the 280 homes – around 98 flats – will be classed as affordable housing, split between rented and shared-ownership units.

Developers will also contribute to local services, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£2.6 million for education

£411,000 for NHS facilities

£72,000 for libraries

£3 million for open space and sports improvements

In their report, West Northamptonshire Council planning officers wrote: “The development is intended to breathe new life and activity into a currently underutilised and uninspiring key location in the centre of Northampton adjacent to the train station. Whilst only full details of the multi storey car park (MSCP) are provided at this stage, the accompanying plans have illustrated how a high-quality, mixed use scheme could be delivered that would provide a positive regeneration of this important gateway to the town.

“Crucially, the project has also been led to make Northampton more sustainable, providing enhanced facilities to encourage more people to travel by train helping to reduce the associated congestion and emissions across the area. This is placed at the heart of Government’s initiatives for the UK to progress towards reaching net zero by 2050.”

BlocWork said in planning papers: “The redevelopment and regeneration of the station site is a long-held aspiration of all parties involved in planning for Northampton’s economic, social and environmental future. The proposals would realise a long-held vision and ambition.”