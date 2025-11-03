Major plans submitted to build 120 'high-quality' homes on edge of village in Northampton

Major plans have been submitted to build 120 ‘high-quality’ homes on the edge of a village in Northampton – with 50 per cent classed as ‘affordable’.

The application, from Nightingale Land, covers a 6.47-hectare site on the western side of Moulton village, off Boughton Road.

According to plans, the scheme would include a mix of one to five-bedroom homes, with 50 per cent of them classed as affordable – higher than West Northamptonshire Council’s usual requirement of 40 per cent.

Developers say the homes would range from apartments and starter homes to larger family properties. Most of the homes would be two storeys in height.

According to proposals, a single new access road would be created from Boughton Road, along with footpaths and cycle routes linking the new estate to existing public rights of way, the village centre, Moulton Primary School and the village hall.

The plans also include a children’s play area to the northeast of the site and open green spaces throughout the development.

Existing hedgerows and trees along Boughton Road would be kept wherever possible, with extra planting added to create what the developers describe as a “mature and attractive approach” to the village.

The developer says the main aims of the scheme are to create a “neighbourhood of high quality design,” ensure good transport links, and provide “a good choice and mix of housing.”

In documents submitted to West Northamptonshire Council, the developer said: “The potential site provides a unique opportunity to provide Moulton with a new residential development which responses naturally and respectfully to its immediate context. Careful consideration of the local character and views of the historic local landmark, will create an attractive place to live which beds into its surroundings.”

Comments on the application can be made until November 27, with a target decision date of January 22.

A separate application was recently submitted for 50 new homes on another site off Boughton Road in Moulton.

That proposal, from Grasmere Strategic Land Northampton Ltd, covers a 2.3-hectare site and includes 20 affordable homes.

West Northamptonshire Council has set a target decision date of December 25 for that application.