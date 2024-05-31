Huge block of flats at iconic former cinema in Northampton go up for rent – but concerns about extra traffic remain
The old Tivoli Cinema site in St Leonard’s Road, Far Cotton, was demolished in May 2022 to make way for a six-storey block of 40 flats.
After two years of works, the flats are now up for rent with estate agents O’Riordan Bond, with prices starting from £900 per month.
An O’Riordan Bond spokesman said: “We are delighted to be chosen as sole agent to let and manage these super newbuild apartments.
“Tivoli House is a purpose built new build comprising 40 apartments of one and two-bedrooms with all apartments enjoying a high specification finish including integrated washer/dryer and fridge/freezer.
However, Independent councillor Julie Davenport said residents in her ward still have concerns regarding the potential extra amount of traffic the new homes could bring.
Councillor Davenport said: “The development is much larger than any of us expected it to be. The biggest concern of residents is parking in Far Cotton and this will definitely not help.
“The undercroft parking only has 39 spaces but because there are some two bedroom flats in the building there could be 60 cars needing spaces plus their visitors.
“Residents will also have to deal with the additional cars travelling on the road at the already congested Towcester Road, St Leonard’s Road and London Road junctions. The people of this area will be feeling the pain of this development but none of the gain.
“It’s not the development we object to it’s the usual lack of infrastructure. And then another developer wants us to add up to 400 more cars onto Far Cotton roads by building on the Ransome Road.”
One St Leonard’s Road resident previously told the Chronicle and Echo that it will be an ‘absolute nightmare’ to live next to.
He said: “It’s just the size of it. It’s massive. It’s just not in keeping with the area at all. I know times change but two-storey terraced housing and then you’ve got a five/six-storey building.”
