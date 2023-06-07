Concerns raised over traffic 'chaos' that 'massive' block of 40 flats could bring to busy Northampton neighbourhood

Residents in a busy Northampton neighbourhood have criticised potential ‘parking chaos’ that a six-storey block of 40 flats could bring to the area.

Traffic concerns have been raised over a large block of flats being built at the old Tivoli Cinema site in St Leonards Road, Far Cotton.

Approval was granted by the council in March 2021 for the bright yellow warehouse building, which had stood empty for several years, to be demolished and replaced with 40 flats, 39 parking spaces and a retail unit on the ground floor.

Here's what the site looks like currently. Photo taken June 1.

Demolition works started in May last year, and construction work is now well underway, with the structure towering above many of the two-storey houses in the area, causing some worry in the community.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “Residents have contacted me because we were told that this building would mirror the block of apartments opposite on Main Road but it is so much bigger than we thought it would be. It looks to be shading the light to nearby houses.

"That space has become overdeveloped, in my opinion. Residents are already worried about how bad parking will become once people move in, adding to the nightmare of trying to park in Far Cotton.”

One St Leonards Road resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said it is going to be an ‘absolute nightmare’ to live next to.

He said: “It’s just the size of it. It’s massive. It’s just not in keeping with the area at all. I know times change but two-storey terraced housing and then you’ve got a five/six-storey building. The council must look at it and think ‘well, it’s 40 extra tax payments a year. Yeah, sign that off’.

“I think the parking is going to be the biggest issue. All around here is so outdated, there are far too many one hour slots. There are so many takeaways here now instead of actual shops and banks, why do you need restrictions from 8am until 8pm? WNC needs to come out and revise the parking situation and restrictions in Far Cotton.

“I live in the real world, the majority of tenants will have cars. There are 39 spaces. I think even if you conservatively said you are potentially going to have 65 extra cars; it’s going to be an absolute nightmare.”

Councillor Davenport added that she has requested a parking survey be carried out by West Northants Council (WNC).

She said: “After speaking with residents I have asked WNC to carry out a parking survey. The retail landscape of St Leonard’s Road retail has changed with less shops/banks and more takeaways which has mostly evening traffic. Let’s hope it can help the dreadful parking situation on that road at least.”

A WNC spokeswoman said the council had not received any complaints regarding the development to date.

Just next door to the flats, Billy’s fish and chip shop has opened at the former Super Sausage All Day Diner.