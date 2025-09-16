Here's when two recently refurbished Northampton town centre streets will be repaired after tarmac scars from emergency works.

Last week parts of Abington Street and Fish Street, which were recently refurbished in a £5 million project by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), were dug up by National Grid for emergency repairs.

National Grid explained that the work was needed to repair a fault with the local electricity network which had been affecting street lights.

A spokesperson said last week: “We’re carrying out work on Fish Street and Abington Street to locate and repair a fault on our low voltage network that has been affecting street lights in the area.”

Since then, the affected areas have now been covered with temporary tarmac. However, National Grid has said it will be back later this month to reinstate the tarmac patches to their original state.

A National Grid spokesman told the Chron: “We are working closely with WNC and contractors to ensure the reinstated pavements meet existing standards. The tarmac is a temporary measure, and we estimate completion of works on Abington St on 19 September, and Fish St on 26 September.”

WNC said the works were unexpected and not planned when the regeneration was completed.

A WNC spokesman said: “We are aware of the essential emergency works currently being carried out by National Grid along Abington Street and Fish Street. These works were unforeseen, and we were not aware of them prior to completing the recent regeneration of the area.

“We understand concerns regarding the impact on the newly laid paving, including the appearance of utility scars and temporary tarmac. We are actively working with National Grid to ensure the paving is reinstated as soon as possible and restored to match the current finish.”

This follows a similar issue in January, when Anglian Water dug up part of the newly laid Market Square and left a strip of tarmac. That section was repaired later in the month.