Northampton's main shopping street DUG UP for 'emergency works' just months after £5 million facelift

Published 11th Sep 2025, 16:12 BST
Northampton’s main shopping street has already been dug up for emergency works just two months after it reopened following a £5 million facelift.

Part of Abington Street, outside Clarks, and a section of Fish Street have been opened up this week by National Grid.

The street only reopened recently after being closed off for 16 months while regeneration works were carried out. The £5 million project included new paving, seating, landscaping and lighting in Abington Street and Fish Street.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said the works were “unforeseen.”

Part of Abington Street, outside Clarks (pictured), and a section of Fish Street have been opened up by National Grid. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said the works were “unforeseen.”placeholder image
A WNC spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the essential emergency works currently being carried out by National Grid along Abington Street and Fish Street. These works were unforeseen, and we were not aware of them prior to completing the recent regeneration of the area.

“We understand concerns regarding the impact on the newly laid paving, including the appearance of utility scars and temporary tarmac. We are actively working with National Grid to ensure the paving is reinstated as soon as possible and restored to match the current finish.”

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson added: “We’re carrying out work on Fish Street and Abington Street to locate and repair a fault on our low voltage network that has been affecting street lights in the area. These works are due to finish on Monday September 15, though we’ll always aim to finish earlier if the fault is fixed ahead of schedule.”

