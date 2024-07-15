Here's when two iconic former stores in Northampton town centre will be DEMOLISHED in multi-million pound project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here's when two iconic former high street stores in Northampton town centre will be DEMOLISHED and replaced with flats.

Plans have been in the pipeline for years to demolish and convert the former BHS and M&S sites in Abington Street.

West Northants Council (WNC) says it will work with a development partner to deliver the project, which will involve the demolition of the existing buildings and the creation of a new ‘high-quality’ mixed-use building consisting of residential on the upper floor with modern retail and leisure units on the ground floor. WNC says the site will create new homes and employment opportunities.

Conservative councillor Daniel Lister, in charge of town centre regeneration at WNC, revealed an estimated demolition date as well as providing a latest update on site.

Here's an artist's impression of what the site will look like once completed in 2032

The councillor said: “Works to strip asbestos from the former BHS unit on Abington Street commenced in April with the works due to complete in late Autumn. Once these works have been completed the demolition of the site can commence, with detailed scopes currently being prepared ahead of the next phase of works which will commence in winter 2024/25.”

He added: “Work to secure a development partner for the site is underway with the second stage of the process now underway and submission expected in July.”

The acquisition of this building has been supported by the £9.7 million from High Street Fund which WNC secured from central Government towards the wider regeneration of Northampton town centre.

Works to transform the building are forecasted to start on site in Spring 2026 and finish in the Summer of 2032, according to WNC.

The former M&S, BHS and Clintons buildings in Abington Street are part of a wider regeneration project.

Earlier this year, more than 90 tonnes of waste had been removed from the former BHS building by Northampton-based company Rubbish2Go Waste Services.

These works form part of the Northampton Town Centre Masterplan (2019). The wider regeneration of Northampton town centre includes the £12.4 million Market Square redevelopment, and £5 million public realm works in Abington Street and Fish Street which will see the area transformed with new paving, improved seating, lighting and landscaping, and public art installations.

M&S has been empty since the retailer vacated in August 2018, BHS has been empty since 2016 and Clinton since 2020.