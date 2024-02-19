90 tonnes of waste removed from former BHS building in Northampton as work continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 90 tonnes of waste has been removed from the former BHS building in Northampton, as work continues.

Northampton-based company Rubbish2Go Waste Services was instructed by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to clear the building in preparation for the next stage of the project, which, once complete, will see the building and the former M&S and Clintons buildings, turned into one premises, comprising new retail units and flats.

The waste service firm were on site until the middle of last week and cleared 90 tonnes of waste, including ‘nut and bolt’ racking and chiller units.

More than 90 tonnes of waste was removed from the former BHS building. Photo: LinkedIn/Daniel Howell.

Following the job, the director of Rubbish2Go, posted on LinkedIn: “We are now done and off site form our job for West Northants Council in Northampton. It has been our single largest job to date and I've now got an itch for more of the same!

"We cleared over 90 tons of waste from four floors, dismantled 10,000 sq ft of the old school 'nut and bolt' racking, removed 14 commercial chiller units, dismantled two suspended ceilings to 'make safe' and all with a big smile on our faces (all be it a slightly grimaced one on the big stair days).”

The project will involve the demolition of the existing buildings and the creation of a new mixed-use building consisting of residential on the upper floor with modern retail and leisure units on the ground floor and is part of the wider town centre regeneration project.