Here's the latest official update on a multi-million-pound refurbishment of historic Northampton town centre pub

Here’s the latest official update regarding the ongoing multi-million-pound refurbishment of a historic Northampton town centre pub.

Since March 2023, The Old Black Lion, near the railway station, has been undergoing a £3.5 million refurbishment.

The site was purchased by the former Northampton Borough Council, later inherited by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), and is now being restored by the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT).

As well as refurbished bars, a new restaurant and sunny courtyard seating, the new facilities will provide a national base for the CCT and support more events in the neighbouring Grade I listed St Peter’s Church.

The restoration has created a finished shell of the pub (pictured) – but any future operator will still need to install all the fittings that a pub requires.

WNC’s website says: “This project forms part of the transformation of the gateway into the town centre from the railway station. It will unlock the potential of the adjacent Grade I listed St Peter’s Church, allowing this area to become the beating heart of the Marefair community.”

Works were originally due to finish in Spring 2024. That date was then revised to Spring 2025, which was also missed. The latest completion and opening target is Summer 2025 – but with just two weeks of summer left, the pub remains closed.

Here’s the latest from the CCT: “With the end of the capital phase of works to repair the Grade-II listed Old Black Lion completed, we recently moved the Churches Conservation Trust’s national office into the building. We continue to work with our partners to confirm occupation of the pub, and we look forward to welcoming customers very soon.”

Back in February, a CCT spokeswoman also said ‘we look forward to welcoming customers to the pub very soon’.

In March 2024, Phipps Brewery were announced to be taking over the running of the pub. CCT has been asked whether this is still the case.

A Phipps spokesman said: “We are keeping busy brewing beer, distilling gin and running our own brewery tap bar. What the current plan for The Old Black Lion pub is and when it might open are things only The CCT and West Northants Council can tell you. We were prepared for it to open in 2023, then 2024, then on various dates in 2025. Whatever held it up in the past, Phipps had no control over; whatever is holding it up now, Phipps has no role in the process.”

West Northamptonshire Council has again declined to comment on the project.

The Old Black Lion, in Black Lion Hill, is set to become the “centrepiece” of the planned Marefair Heritage Gateway, which will include hundreds of new flats, a park, a hotel, and more.

Funding for the project includes £315,000 from the Towns Fund, £350,000 from S106 / CIL, £2.6 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and £100,000 from the Architectural Heritage Fund.

The pub was featured on BBC’s Digging for Britain at the start of 2024 – something that may have contributed to delays.