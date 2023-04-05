Fresh plans unveiled to build massive flat blocks next door to historical Northampton pub

Fresh plans have been unveiled to build 170 ‘high quality’ flats next to a popular and historical pub in Northampton.

Revised proposals have been submitted to West Northants Council to build two six-storey buildings, comprised of one and two-bed apartments, on brownfield land next to The Malt Shovel in Bridge Street.

The applicant, Proactive Development Services, says the block directly next to The Malt Shovel will have 104 flats, while the neighbouring block will have 66.

A 3D render of what the proposals could look like

The developer said: "The proposed residential development would provide much needed housing delivery within Northampton. The proposals represent significant regeneration of the area.

"The layout and scale of the proposed development would have a significant beneficial impact on the character and appearance of the area and would bring this key, highly sustainable brownfield site into more beneficial and efficient use.”

There would also be commercial units on the ground floor of both buildings and 74 car parking spaces in total as well as bicycle storage.

Previous application

A 3D render of what the site could look like

The developer has submitted previous applications to build on this site before.

Proposals to build 178 flats were first submitted in 2020 but were later refused by WNC in 2022 ‘due to concerns regarding the impact of the development on the setting of the conservation area, overdevelopment of the site and the scale of the development proposed’.

Those plans were also fiercely objected to by many residents including the owner of The Malt Shovel, who had serious concerns with the potential ‘major loss of light’ at his boozer.

Councillor Danielle Stone was also against the plans, saying: “It would have completely overshadowed The Malt Shovel, one of our oldest and important buildings.”

The revised plans have tried to allow space between the development and The Malt Shovel, say developers

The developer appears to have tried to allay these concerns by reducing the total number of flats directly next door to the pub from 112 to 104.

Planning papers say: “The proposal steps down in height on its north western corner and is also set away from the boundary. We feel this gives sufficient space to The Malt Shovel Tavern and affords it a better setting than

it currently benefits from.”

The developer adds that the current layout as it is gives The Malt Shovel ‘no space’ and that these new proposals will ‘afford it some space’.

