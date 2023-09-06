News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Fire-ravaged former nightclub in Northampton town centre set to be DEMOLISHED

The street will be closed to traffic for the foreseeable future, says WNC
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 6th Sep 2023, 18:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 18:13 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A fire-ravaged former nightclub in Northampton town centre is set to be DEMOLISHED.

West Northants Council has confirmed today (Wednesday, September 6) that, due to its condition following the massive fire on August 22, the former Balloon Bar in Bridge Street will be demolished.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WNC says because of this, and the need to protect people from the dangerous site, Bridge Street will be closed to traffic for the foreseeable future.

Balloon Bar is set to be demolishedBalloon Bar is set to be demolished
Balloon Bar is set to be demolished
Most Popular

A WNC spokesman said: “The council is in regular dialogue with the site owner who is making plans for the demolition work to take place. It is vital that this work is carried out in a careful and systematic way to ensure the safety of everyone concerned, including contractors.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire continues, but as the building is potentially unsafe it has not yet been possible to determine an exact cause. Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service will continue their investigations where it is safe to do so and will be on site during the demolition.

“We will be liaising with businesses in the area to ensure we do all we can to help limit the impact this has on them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr David Smith, the council’s Cabinet member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “We would clearly prefer not to be in this situation, and we’re extremely sorry to those who continue to be impacted by the closure, but people’s safety must be our first priority.

Pictures from the scene on August 22Pictures from the scene on August 22
Pictures from the scene on August 22

“We’ll continue working with the site owner to ensure the demolition progresses at pace, so we can reopen Bridge Street, but we do not anticipate this being possible for some time.”

Pedestrians can still use Bridge Street, though the pavement directly around the site remains closed.

Related topics:Northamptonshire PoliceNorthamptonNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service