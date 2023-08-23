Video shows scale of huge fire ripping through building in Northamptonton's Bridge Street

Flames were seen to have taken hold of a building in Bridge Street just after midnight.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue first issued a statement at 12.45am to say firefitghters were at the scene.

Video shows large scale of Bridge Street fire in Northampton

An update was then issued at 2.15am saying: “Firefighters remain at the scene of the large fire in Bridge Street, Northampton.

“There are currently nine fire engines and additional specialist appliances in attendance as fire crews tackle the blaze. They are likely to be at the scene for some time so please be aware of potential disruption and continue to avoid the area for the time being.

“We would advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke from the fire.