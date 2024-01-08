Drone footage shows derelict insides of fire-ravaged former nightclub in 'warzone' Northampton street
Take a look at drone footage of inside a fire-ravaged former nightclub in Northampton – and the latest update on its planned demolition.
The former Fats Cats Cafe and Balloon Bar building in Bridge Street was the victim of a massive fire on August 22.
For four months and counting, Bridge Street has been partially closed to motorists while scaffolding surrounds the building to keep it safe.
Nick Pattison, of Jackson Stops estate agents, on Bridge Street, described the street as like a ‘warzone’, saying it is affecting many businesses on the street.
Firefighters have yet to enter the building to determine the cause because it is classed as ‘unsafe’.
Drone footage captured by Simon Newton of Air Three Media gives a new perspective of the derelict site and the closed off area on Bridge Street.
In December, West Northants Council (WN) said it had served legal papers to the landlord, AZ Investments, to demolish and make the building safe.
AZ Investments issued a scathing response, saying the legal route is a ‘waste of taxpayers’ money’.
In the latest twist in the tale, AZ Investments has now said a judge has told the two interested parties to ‘sort it out between themselves’.
Speaking to Chron and Echo, the landlord said: “It’s not going to go to court. The judge is saying sort it out between yourselves. We’ve agreed to work with the council to make it safe and take it all down. Once we do that, we will start legal action to get all the costs back. It will still take the best part of a couple of months because we have to agree on the scope of works. Ultimately, what it will mean is that hoarding on the pavement in front of Balloon Bar is going to go across the whole street now for even longer, to keep the area safe.”
The building and the area is expected blight the landscape of the town for many months to come until a resolution is agreed and implemented.
WNC has been contacted for comment.