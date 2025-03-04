Demolition of two former High Street stores in Northampton town centre DELAYED – here’s when it will now happen

Plans were approved in November to demolish 35-45 Abington Street buildings, former homes of M&S and BHS and the former jobcentre at 20-28 Wood Street.

Works to DEMOLISH two large empty High Street stores in Northampton town centre have been delayed – here’s when it will now happen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to demolish the former BHS and M&S sites on Abington Street, along with the former jobcentre at 20-28 Wood Street, were approved in November and works were set to start in spring 2025.

However, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has pushed back those plans until summer with no explanation as to why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative councillor Daniel Lister, in charge of town centre regeneration at WNC, said: “We've appointed a preferred supplier for the demolition works at 35 - 45 Abington Street. We are now in the process of concluding the highways stopping up order for the former service area of the buildings ahead of programmed handover of the site in May to begin the necessary preparation works to enable the demolition to commence this summer.”

A WNC spokesperson previously said the redevelopment of this site will bring ‘new life’ to the area, with plans for the creation of modern residential accommodation above ground-floor flexible retail and leisure spaces.

The spokesperson said: "This exciting project will not only provide much-needed housing for local residents but also deliver new opportunities for businesses, helping to drive economic growth and job creation in the town."

Once demolition begins, WNC has previously estimated that it will take around ten months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The construction work on the site is projected to start in spring 2026, but this latest delay could affect that start date. A completion date has been targeted for summer 2032.

The £9.7 million project, funded through the High Street Fund grant secured from central government, supports the broader regeneration of Northampton town centre.

Abington Street is currently in the process of being repaved as part of £5 million refurbishment works by WNC. Those works are supposedly set to be completed by March 20, but they have been paused since December 12.

The M&S building has been vacant since August 2018, BHS since 2016, and Clinton Cards since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Borough Council bought the former Marks & Spencer building for £1.45 million back in 2020.

The old BHS outlet was originally sold to a developer, but West Northamptonshire Council acquired it in 2022.