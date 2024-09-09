West Northants Council is planning on buying a derelict former nightclub in the heart of Northampton which is listed for sale just under £2m.

West Northants Council (WNC) is considering purchasing The Corn Exchange, formerly Balestra nightclub, which has stood empty in Market Square since 2013.

The site has been up for sale for more than a year now, initially at £2.25 million before being reduced to its current £1.9 million price tag.

WNC continues to develop its plans for transforming the town centre and advancing its vision for Greyfriars. The council’s Greyfriars plan, which covers a 14-acre area, aims to revitalise a ‘forgotten piece’ of the town into a new neighbourhood. This development will include multi-generational living, dedicated green space, entertainment areas, and improved connectivity to the town centre with enhanced transport routes, according to WNC.

A WNC spokeswoman said: “The vacant Corn Exchange sits at the heart of the Greyfriars masterplan, providing a direct link between the new activities at Greyfriars and the core town centre. Currently, the Greyfriars area is severed from the town centre and effectively an island.

“If the acquisition is successful and plans are approved, The Corn Exchange will become a cultural anchor for the Greyfriars project, creating a new performance and creativity hub and leisure destination, attracting significant footfall and investment into the town.”

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure at WNC, said: "We are passionate about transforming Northampton town centre into a vibrant hub where everyone across West Northamptonshire and beyond can shop, dine, and enjoy all that the area has to offer. The acquisition of the Corn Exchange is a pivotal step in the ambitious regeneration of the Greyfriars site.

“This long-neglected property, vacant for over a decade, occupies a key spot overlooking the soon-to-be revitalized Market Square and backing directly onto the Greyfriars site. We’re excited to move forward with this purchase, bringing it into our bold vision for Greyfriars and breathing new life into the building as a dynamic community venue that will once again serve and inspire the local community.”

A WNC spokesman previously said: "We believe it can become a multi-purpose venue that will celebrate Northampton's affiliation with art, culture, and music. The Corn Exchange frames the Greyfriars Amphitheatre and gives this new public space a unique character rooted in the history of Northampton. We imagine it could become a culture-led hub that hosts performances and classes, complementing existing venues in town, with a focus on emerging and education-based arts and culture.”

The proposals to purchase the Corn Exchange will be considered by WNC’s cabinet on September 17, and if approved for recommendation, will be presented to WNC’s full Council on September 26.

In 2019, the venue was granted approval for a change of use of the ground floor from nightclub to restaurant and cafe and to create 69 student flats on the upper floors. According to a sales advert, there have been recent discussions with the planning department to enhance the scheme to allow for 90 beds within the consented 69 flat envelope.