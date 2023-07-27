An iconic former Northampton nightclub has been put up for sale for a whopping £2.25million – with plans already approved to turn it into student flats and a restaurant.

The former Balestra nightclub on the Market Square has been put on the market in search of a buyer.

The site was granted planning permission in 2019 to be converted into a huge Cosmo world buffet restaurant on the bottom floor and 69 one-bed student flats across the four upper floors.

The former Balestra nightclub in Market Square is up for sale at £2.25million

The site is listed for sale on Rightmove with Chown Commercial Ltd.

The sales advert reads: “The exchange is a mixed use development opportunity. [There is a ] proposal for 69 Student Flats and 14,316 sq ft of ground floor restaurant/leisure space.

"There have been recent discussions with the planning department to enhance the scheme to allow for 90 beds within the consented 69 flat envelope. Further details available upon request.

"The seller [Amor Management Limited] maybe able to provide an occupation tenant for the consented restaurant space - further details upon application.”

The site has been stood derelict since 2013, when Balestra closed down.

Following the closure of Balestra, the site was offered for sale in January 2012 for £1.1 million. It attracted few offers, mainly because of the poor condition of the upper floors, which prospective buyers could see little commercial use for.

After the price reduction, to £800,000 four offers were submitted but declined. One was from a nightclub, whose bid failed to progress past heads of terms.

Cosmo bought the building in May 2014, but the sale price has not been disclosed in the council papers.