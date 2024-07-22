Council promises £10 million investment into improving roads in Northampton and surrounding villages
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Northants Council (WNC) says the extra funding will allow it and its highways partner Kier to extend the surface dressing programme for roads and paths across the region as well as carrying out bridge maintenance schemes and work to resolve drainage issues across the area.
Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We understand that the state of our roads is extremely important to residents and we’re keen to make sure we’re doing everything we can to maintain and improve them.
“This additional investment will allow us to carry out even more much needed resurfacing and repair works and explore innovative new technologies that will improve our service. We will continue to keep residents informed on the progress of works with the hope that once works have concluded there will be a visible difference.”
The additional funding, which was approved at a full council meeting on Thursday (July 18), is coming from the capital budget which is used for things like improving local infrastructure, the spokesman said.
A council spokesman said this will also provide the opportunity to trial an innovative road surfacing technique – called ‘in-situ recycling’ – that produces a long-lasting repair and reuses existing material to reduce costs and carbon emissions, resulting in more sustainable repairs across our rural network.
This follows on from the £2.8 million investment into purchasing and operating new machinery in 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.