Controversial plans to convert village pub near Northampton into a Post Office refused after 72 objections

Controversial plans to convert a village pub near Northampton into a shop have been refused following a long-running battle between villagers and the applicant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals to convert The Black Horse public house in Cold Ashby into a community shop and Post Office were submitted by businessman Paul Kuznecovs in May.

The application received a total of 72 objections from disgruntled residents, and a community group called The Cold Ashby Pub Group was formed to ‘save the pub.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub stopped trading in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and was later put up for sale and purchased by Mr Kuznecovs.

The Cold Ashby Pub Group (pictured) was formed to 'save the pub'. So far they have been successful after plans were rejected this week to convert it into a Post Office.

Initially, Mr Kuznecovs applied to use the pub to temporarily house a family of refugees from Ukraine, but this was rejected by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and, again, at appeal by the Government’s planning inspectorate.

The latest plans for the shop and Post Office, submitted by Mr Kuznecovs' business 'Friendship Zone,' have now also been refused by WNC.

The council cited concerns over increased traffic and the potential loss of a community facility, which is listed as an Asset of Community Value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Mr Kuznecovs says he will once again be appealing. He said: “Friendship Zone strongly disagrees with the WNC planning department's refusal to convert The Black Horse, an unviable public house, into a community village shop and post office. The decision has been made to submit an appeal as soon as practically possible.

"At the same time, while understanding the sentiments of members and/or people associated with the Cold Ashby Community Pub Group, our hand is still extended with an olive branch to re-open The Black Horse as a public house. However, it must be done on a viable basis, with negotiations conducted on a pragmatic and mutually beneficial basis in line with Asset of Community Value regulations.”

The Cold Ashby Pub Group has been contacted for comment.

Cold Ashby residents have expressed strong objections to the plans, and they are sure to be delighted with the refusal decision.

One resident objected, saying: “I believe this application is an attempt to take advantage of recent planning rules making it easier to convert shops to houses (once he deems it unsuccessful and unviable). The planning applicant purchased the pub during Covid as an open business, yet he never attempted any trade, so any argument of the pub not being viable is nullified. The building has an ACV as a pub, and we need the pub back open. Village pubs should be protected and supported by local councils. Cold Ashby has become a very lonely place since the pub closed. Please, please, please do not grant this planning application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “To state that the pub is not viable is a lie. How would they know, it has never been open since they purchased it. I as a landlord for the pub, know exactly what this pub can turnover and it was well supported by the village.”