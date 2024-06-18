Fight to save village pub near Northampton rumbles on as residents strongly object to owner's future plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fight to save a village pub near Northampton continues as residents strongly object to the owner’s plans to turn it into a shop.

Plans have been submitted to convert The Black Horse in Cold Ashby into a community shop after it stopped trading in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pub was later put up for sale and purchased by Paul Kuznecovs.

Mr Kuznecovs originally applied to use the pub to temporarily house a family of refugees from Ukraine, but this was rejected by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and then again at appeal by the Government’s planning inspectorate.

The new plans, submitted by Kuznecovs' business 'Friendship Zone', seek permission for a change of use to a village shop and post office to continue using the building as a community hub.

The Cold Ashby Pub Group has been formed to save the pub.

Mr Kuznecovs says he has considered various options for the pub, including reopening it as a restaurant, but found them unviable. He said: "Whilst the economy is slowly recovering, the former Black Horse pub still struggles with local demand for the facility. I mean well and am genuinely trying to find common ground in which to provide a service to the local community.”

Multiple Cold Ashby residents have expressed strong objections to the proposed change of use. In response, a community group called The Cold Ashby Pub Group has been formed to save the pub.

One resident said: “It would be a tremendous loss to the village; although the pub has been closed since 2020, there is a strong demand within the village for it to reopen. We have felt the loss of this facility and if the building is granted change of use, it would be the final nail in the coffin. I do not believe we need a shop in the village. There are other shops easily accessible. We need our pub."

Another resident took issue with statements made in the application, saying: "Mr Kuzenecovs argues that a village shop and post office will be more viable than a public house, which 'shut down over four years ago due to being unviable'. The pub closed during the pandemic, as did all public houses at that time. Mr Kuzenecovs purchased the pub during this period and announced plans to reopen. He hasn't once attempted to open as a licensed premises, despite a demand in the village.

The Black Horse pub in Cold Ashby could be turned into a shop

"I believe if granted change of use to a shop, then another change of use to residential will quickly follow. We would like our pub back."

Another resident wrote: “I kindly urge you to please, please reject the application. This would be a huge loss for our village and community.”

Another resident added: “The applicant purchased the pub during Covid as an open business; he never attempted any trade, so any argument of the pub not being viable is nullified. We need the pub back and opened. Village pubs should be protected and supported by local councils. Cold Ashby has become a very lonely place since the pub closed. Please, please, please do not grant this planning application.”

Mr Kuznecovs responded, saying: “I disagree, if the village shop planning permission is granted and the project is viable, then no other planning permission will be sought, unless any attempts are made to evict my family.

"I will not budge, The Black Horse is Kuznecovs’ family home and castle. I want to become a shop keeper and this is my right!”

He added that he did attempt to open the venue as a community centre and later a wet led pub before coming to the decision the establishment was unviable.