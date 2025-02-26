Controversial plans submitted for crematorium between Northampton village and secondary school submitted

Controversial plans to build a crematorium between a village and a secondary school in Northampton have been submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has submitted proposals to build a ‘much-needed’ new crematorium at Wantage Farm, in Thorpeville, Moulton.

WNC says the submission follows an ‘extensive’ pre-planning consultation process that involved over 800 responses from local residents, community groups, businesses, and faith leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says that if it approves its own plans, the new facility will provide modern, ‘high-quality’ cremation services while ‘maintaining the dignity, privacy, and accessibility that the community needs’.

CGI of the proposed crematorium next to the school, with Mike Hallam, the cabinet member in charge of the project at WNC

Conservative councillor Mike Hallam, the cabinet member in charge of the project at WNC, said: “This is a major milestone for a project that will offer an excellent service to the local area. We are grateful for the valuable input we’ve received so far—every suggestion and piece of feedback has helped shape and improve the plans.

“Wantage Park will relieve pressure on existing facilities, ensuring families have the time and space they need to say goodbye to loved ones in a meaningful way. It will also bring wider benefits, including new jobs, improved biodiversity, and much-needed public green spaces.

“As we move to the next stage, we remain committed to working closely with residents, funeral directors and community groups. Your involvement has been essential, and we encourage everyone to stay engaged as the project progresses."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many Moulton residents have criticised the proposals for multiple reasons, including the increase in traffic and the location next to a school.

Here's an artist's impression of the site.

In response to those concerns, the council says it has worked with transport specialists to design a plan that reduces traffic disruption, and added that traffic studies show the crematorium will generate fewer vehicle movements than other potential land uses. The entrance will also be moved to Thorpeville South, and new signs and clearer access routes will be added.

In response to concerns about the neighbouring school, WNC said the development will be ‘discreet’, with plants and fencing to hide it from view. Planning papers say ‘the area would offer a tranquil environment for reflection’.

It will also be environmentally friendly, according to WNC, using energy-efficient cremators, solar panels, and green roofs. The surrounding area will be turned into green spaces with walking paths for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposing the plans, Moulton resident Julian Fontaine recently said: “The crematorium would be built next to a school, which currently hosts only two year groups but will soon double in size. Traffic congestion has already worsened since the school opened, and the added funeral processions would make this even worse. Where is the dignity in that?

Aerial view of the proposed crematorium plans, showing its location next to Moulton village and Northampton School.

“Beyond the school, the village is overwhelmed by housing developments, and the roads can’t handle the traffic. The addition of a crematorium will only add to the strain. Meanwhile, we lose one of the last green spaces in the village, which is important for dog walkers and families.”

He added: “The council owns the land, so it’s hard to ignore the financial incentives behind this decision. The community’s concerns have been overlooked, and the project seems rushed and ill-conceived. Moulton deserves better.”

A due date for comments and objections has been set for March 27 and a target decision date has been set for May 7.

Click here to view the plans.