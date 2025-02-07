Northampton residents demand WNC STOP plans to build huge crematorium next to their village and a secondary school

Residents are demanding that the council stops plans to build a huge crematorium next to their village and next door to a brand new secondary school.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has unveiled proposals for a new ‘state-of-the-art’ crematorium to be built on land at Wantage Farm, next to the new Northampton School in Moulton.

According to WNC, the facility aims to address the growing demand for cremation services across local communities. The plans have not yet been submitted and no cost has been revealed.

The council says the existing crematoria within the area are operating above their capacity – the new facility will ease this pressure, reduce waiting times, and improve the service for bereaved families.

An overview of where the site would be built at Wantage Farm. And councillor Mike Hallam (right) in charge of the project at WNC.

However, many residents in Moulton have expressed their concerns during the council’s pre-planning consultation.

Leading the fight against the plans, Moulton resident Julian Fontaine said: “Moulton village is facing an irreversible decision that threatens not only the fabric of our community but also the dignity of those in mourning. WNC’s proposed crematorium, pushed forward despite widespread opposition and ignored guidance, raises serious concerns about respect, suitability, and accountability.

“The crematorium is to be built right next to a newly established school, which currently hosts only two year groups but will soon double in size. Since the school opened, traffic congestion has worsened to an unbearable degree. Anyone familiar with school runs knows that they are a chaos of hurried, often inconsiderate drivers, double-parked cars, and near gridlock conditions. Now imagine a grieving family forced to navigate this mayhem as they approach the crematorium to say their final goodbyes. Where is the dignity? Where is the respect?

“Beyond the school, the village is already overwhelmed by multiple housing developments, with roads unable to cope with the relentless influx of traffic. The addition of a crematorium, bringing a constant flow of funeral processions, will only compound these problems.

WNC proposes to build the crematorium on Wantage Farm, which sits between the new Northampton School and the village of Moulton

"Meanwhile, residents lose yet another green space — one of the last accessible areas for dog walkers and families — sacrificed for a project that benefits the council far more than the community.

“The Federation of Burial and Cremation Authorities advises that new crematoriums should be built in quiet, secluded locations with simple, uninterrupted traffic flow—yet this site fails on all counts.

“The council owns the land in question. It is therefore difficult to ignore the question of financial incentives behind this decision. What else could explain such blatant disregard for both regulatory guidance and local concerns? The interests of grieving families and the well-being of the community have been cast aside in favour of a rushed, ill-conceived project.

“The people of Moulton deserve better. The families of the deceased deserve better. Our village should not become collateral damage for a council looking to cash in on its own land ownership.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like

“We call on local representatives, the media, and all who value dignity and respect to stand with us in demanding that this project be halted before permanent harm is done.”

Conservative councillor Mike Hallam, the cabinet member heading the project at WNC, said: “In planning the new crematorium facility we’ve held an extensive pre-planning consultation process that involved local residents, community groups, businesses, and faith leaders.

“Many people shared their thoughts on key areas such as traffic, noise, safety, and environmental impact, and these valuable contributions have directly influenced the final plans.

“One key area discussed during the pre-planning consultation was the site’s proximity to a local school, with suggestions on how to manage traffic and ensure the facility operates smoothly alongside existing road use and with limited impact from noise.

“Changes to scheme have now been made to reflect these comments, with no access past the school and further improvements to bunding and shielding to reduce any noise or visual impact even further.

“A formal planning consultation will be launched shortly where further views and opinions will be sought from residents, funeral directors and faith groups alike.”

A Moulton Parish Council spokeswoman said: “Moulton Parish Council has assisted West Northants Council in facilitating Public Meetings to enable WNC to address resident concerns relating to the proposed crematorium. WNC has made amendments to the scheme following feedback received during the initial consultation.

“As a statutory consultee, MPC will be notified when the planning application is available for consultation and will hold a further public meeting at that point to ensure residents are aware of the proposals and can voice any concerns they may have.”