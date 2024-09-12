CONFIRMED: Traders announced for Northampton's new £12.4 million Market Square opening next week

Here's a list of traders announced for Northampton's brand new £12.4 million Market Square opening next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council has announced the list of traders who will be setting up on the newly refurbished £12 million Market Square, ahead of its partial reopening next Friday, September 20. The full reopening of the Market Square is expected on October 19 and 20.

The extensive refurbishment project, which began in February 2023, includes new paving, water features, seating, and 18 fixed stalls as part of a major town-centre improvement scheme aimed at attracting more shoppers and businesses. The revamped Market Square will feature bespoke stalls with electricity, water, and lighting, as well as pop-up stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some traders are returning to the Market Square after being relocated to a temporary site in the Commercial Street car park in January 2023. Described as ‘hell’ by one trader, the temporary location was marred by decreased footfall and significant challenges for those affected. New traders are also joining the market for the first time, and some are moving back from the Grosvenor Centre.

Northampton Market Square at the start of September

While the types of businesses have been confirmed, West Northamptonshire Council has not yet released the names of the specific traders. This newspaper has requested the names and is awaiting a response.

The confirmed list of traders includes:

Bicycle repair

Butchers

Creative space

Delicatessen offering locally made produce

Digital print services

Ethically sourced Ghanaian crafts

Floristry and plants

Fresh fruit and vegetables

Key cutting and watch repairs

Leather goods

Nail salon

Small electricals sales and repairs

Takeaway food

A report published by WNC in April detailed that the refurbished Market Square will include 16 lockable fixed cabin stalls, 19 pop-up tent stalls, and 26 additional pop-up tent stalls in the events space. Pop-up stalls will need to be packed away daily, with an estimated annual cost of £40,000 if managed in-house. The market will also accommodate up to 10 food concession vehicles and feature a large tiered seating area for the public.

Traders seeking a pitch had to meet several criteria set by the council, including submitting a business plan that demonstrated their ‘potential for success’ and maintaining a ‘strong social media presence’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Market traders will be charged £15 per day for a pop-up tent stall, £30 per day for a fixed cabin stall, and £30 per day for mobile food units. According to the report, fees for stalls may change annually, reflecting inflation and demand.

The council said it acknowledged the importance of traders who operated on Market Square or Commercial Street before the redevelopment began. To support these traders, ‘eligible’ participants were supposedly set to receive business training, mentorship, and a six-month rent-free period for stalls and food concession pitches. However, the report does not specify which traders are deemed eligible. WNC has been asked for clarification.

The council plans to introduce various specialty and event markets, such as vintage clothing, vinyl records, farmers', Christmas, and continental markets. By 2025, they aim to host 15 of these markets, increasing to 26 by 2028. While some of these events may incur costs, others could generate income, with the goal of breaking even, the report said.

The council is also considering using the Market Square for major sporting events like the Rugby World Cup in 2027, as well as cultural activities and local heritage celebrations. A decision on whether to manage the markets internally or outsource the operation will be made after a review in a few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Financial projections indicate a net loss of £73,000 in 2025/26, reducing to £18,000 by 2029/30. The overall annual operating cost of the market is estimated at £329,000. Additionally, £273,000 has been spent on relocating market traders to Commercial Street car park over the past year.

The opposition Labour party criticised the plans at the time, calling them ‘rude, reckless, and in need of a rethink.’ A Labour spokesman said: “These plans continue the Tory administration’s goal of diminishing existing market traders and replacing them with private sector-run specialist markets, with no reinvestment into the local economy. The market is the heart of Northampton, and WNC’s approach seems to be playing roulette with its future.”